Spotlight on area events

Concerts on the Hill

Christ Church, Easton will hold Concerts on the Hill, a four-week summer concert series, on Wednesday evenings in July and August.

Beverages and fare from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Nod Hill Brewery will offer beer tastings. Or bring along your picnic basket and BYOB.

The family-friendly concert lineup is as follows:

July 12 — Hitch and the Giddyup (Bluegrass): Moving skillfully between traditional folk, progressive bluegrass, and countrified Americana, Hitch and the Giddyup trade in the musical wares of soulful singing, hot picking and deft song craft.

Rain Date: Thursday, July 13

July 19 — Easton Banjo Society (American Classics): Transport yourself back in time with traditional American classics and old-time tunes. The Easton Banjo Society has been entertaining audiences since 1957 (60 years).

Rain Date: Thursday, July 20

July 26 — Amber Anchor (Acoustic): A hometown Easton-based favorite, Amber Anchor builds upon the great tradition of American folk, with a charming rendition of folk and bluegrass that summons a nostalgia for America’s early days.

Rain Date: Thursday, July 27

Aug. 2 — Old School (Rock Classics): Rock out to your favorites with Old School, a rock cover band hailing from Norwalk that performs all the classic oldies with an uptempo and entertaining flair.

Rain Date: Thursday, Aug. 3

Performances will be held outdoors on the grounds of Christ Church, Easton. Admission is $5 per person, and free to children 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m., concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

The Concerts on the Hill series is sponsored in part by Fairfield School of Music, Barcello & Son Septic Service, Harmony Sangha, and Farinella Consultants. Christ Church Easton is located at 59 Church Road. For more information, visit christchurcheaston.com or call 203-268-3569.

Nature and photography hike

Steve White, an award winning nature photographer, will lead a hike and conversation that focuses not only on taking better nature photos, but about using your camera to help strengthen your connection to and appreciation of nature. The hike will take place on Saturday, July 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. White views the camera as a tool for building a relationship with nature as much as it is an instrument of creativity. Be sure to bring your camera. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).

Birds, bees and odonata hike

When: Scott Kruitbosch, bird expert from the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, will discuss birds, bees, and odonata, an order of carnivorous insects including dragonflies and damselflies, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston. Park at the Bradley Road entrance to the permit parking lot at Trout Brook Valley, Weston. The uncommon tiger spiketail dragonfly, a threatened species in Connecticut, has been sighted in Trout Brook Valley. The terrain is easy. RSVP to [email protected] (25 people max).