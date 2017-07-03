Ota is ranked in softball hot 100

When it comes to softball, the future is looking bright for Redding’s Abby Ota.

The only first-year 14-and-under player on the Jersey Intensity national team, she is ranked as one of the top all-around prospects in the New England area. She came in at No. 58 in the latest FloSoftball 2021 Hot 100 rankings

A shortstop and second baseman, she has been playing more outfield since last fall. She is also pitcher but has not pitched since USSSA Eastern Nationals last summer.

With her speed, Ota has the ability to lay down the bunt and beat it out. She can also drive the ball in the gaps and turn doubles into triples and even inside-the-park home runs.

“My speed is definitely my best strength and I really like running the bases,” said Ota. “I have a good arm and I have been told I am a smooth fielder. Also, I think I am good at knowing the game, like what to do in situations. I just want to keep getting better at everything.”

Her 2016 stats include: a .645 batting average, a .705 on-base percentage, 44 steals, 35 RBI, eight triples, and only one strikeout in 43 games. Ota earned USA Elite Select Futures All-American honors the last two seasons and was a Select 30 invitee last year.

Ota started playing tee-ball when she was four. With two older sisters playing the sport, she has been going to the softball field since she was born.

“Softball has become such a big part of my life,” said Ota. “A lot of the time it pretty much is my whole life. I love it and it has given me a lot of great experiences that most kids don’t get to have. I love to compete and win and be part of a team. Softball has always been my best way to do that and it gives me confidence. Also a lot of my best friends are from outside my school or my state who I would have never met if it weren’t for softball. That’s the best part.”

Ota has her team win some big games and tournaments. The last couple years she has also had a chance to play with players from across the country.

“Getting to play on USA Elite Select All-American teams and being at the Select 30 Camp is great but I think being chosen on the first 2021 Hot 100 list is the biggest so far,” said said. “I know it just means I need to work even harder now.”

This fall Ota will be going to Joel Barlow High, whose softball team just finished its best season in history, winning it first-ever state Class L championship. The team graduated some standout players who are attending Division 1 colleges next year, so she hopes to have a good chance to play early and help the team.

Although college is still a few years away for Ota it is not too early for her to think about the recruiting process. Over the winter she researched schools and learned about the softball programs and coaches.

“I have been keeping up emails with a few schools, but I’m trying not to stress out about recruiting,” she said. “I’m just working on being a better player and doing well in school and hopefully good things will happen. It would be really great to play in college at a good school and a good softball program. If I can keep playing after college that would be the ultimate.”