DOT: Easton officials approved curve signs

A spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Transportation wants to set the record straight about the town’s participation in the High Risk Rural Road — Horizontal Curve Safety Project.

Kevin J. Nursick called The Easton Courier after reading an article about objections to the program aired by a group of residents who attended the June Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

The residents criticized the new road signs that were recently placed near curves on rural roads in town. Police officials said it was a state program, and they would review the situation and make adjustments if warranted.

But Nursick said the local roads horizontal curve safety program was voluntary, and Easton officials chose to participate.

A federal transportation funding program established a special rule for high-risk rural roads, which requires states where the fatality rate on rural roads increased over a two-year period to earmark funds for safety projects.

Connecticut is one of eight states for which the rule applies. The traditional approach to highway safety is to identify locations with a higher-than-expected number of crashes and diagnose the location for appropriate countermeasures. A new approach, called “systemic,” deploys lost-cost, proven safety countermeasures.

Improved horizontal curve delineation is an example for a low-cost proven safety countermeasure. Crashes alone are not sufficient to determine what countermeasures to implement, according to correspondence, dated March 4, 2015, the DOT sent to Connecticut chief-elected officials, including First Selectman Adam Dunsby.

It described the high-risk rural roads horizontal curve safety project on lower volume roadways where the crash densities are lower. Challenges associated with safe navigation of horizontal curves are compounded at nighttime or inclement weather. Nationally, more than 25% of fatal crashes are associated with a horizontal curve, and the vast majority of these crashes are roadway departures, according to the DOT document.

“It’s entirely up to the towns if they want to participate in the program,” Nursick said. “That decision does not rest with Connecticut but with town leaders alone. If the towns want it that’s great; if they don’t, that’s OK.”

Nursick said the DOT was “utterly transparent” from the beginning and worked with Easton officials “with their blessing. The DOT would not have initiated the program without town involvement. Their comments were solicited right from the start.”

Easton officials sign on

Dunsby checked yes on an authorization form he signed and returned April 14, 2015 to the DOT, which got the ball rolling. He and Public Works Director Edward Nagy met with DOT representatives on several occasions to select the roads and the number of curves in need of treatment.

Dunsby, Nagy and police Sgt. William Spencer met with DOT officials in September 2015 to discuss the placement of curb curve signs and markers, according to DOT documents. Shaw was new in town and immersed in the Navin missing persons case at the time.

Dunsby showed some concern about the number of signs but said if they were warranted for safety, then he was OK with it. Dunsby and Nagy were in communication and with the DOT since then. The DOT paperwork indicates the town suggested locations where curve signs might be appropriate.

The DOT offered to provide a public information session if town officials wanted it although a DOT form advised such meetings probably weren’t necessary “due to the limited nature of the proposed work.” Dunsby and Shaw didn’t think a public information session was necessary before the signs were installed in Easton.

“Safety has to be the primary consideration,” Dunsby said. “Two carloads of kids went off the road over the past year and are living with life-changing situations.”

He was referring to two crashes which involved Joel Barlow High School students from Easton and Redding. Although the accidents took place in Redding, it could just as well have been Easton, he said.

Both men said they have been getting calls from residents thanking the town for the signs in addition to complaints about them.

Unhappy residents

Half-a-dozen residents who attended the June police commission meeting said they realize the signs were put up for safety reasons, but they wondered if accident data was consulted in the process.

They called the signs “hideous” and “a colossal waste of everyone’s money and time” and said they were like something you’d see on a highway.” They said accidents are rare on their lightly traveled roads, and such signs are better suited for dangerous locations where accidents do occur.

“A lot more signs went up than anticipated, particularly on Cedar Hill Road,” Dunsby acknowledged. Once the signs are all up the Police Commission will make adjustments, he said. “On the whole, I think it’s a good program.”

“We’re speaking with the state and other towns with the same issue and trying to find the best remedy for both the people who are upset and happy with the program,” Shaw said.

Nursick said Easton officials had an opportunity right off the bat “to just say no to our simple question, would you like to participate, yes or no, and then along the way they had a variety of opportunities to provide us with information and in some cases they did, but apparently that’s not what the public is liking.”

Town officials were also asked about their level of tolerance, and they could have said no to the various treatments, he said. The Easton project cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Nursick went on. This is small in terms of DOT projects which usually total in the millions or billions of dollars but a lot for a small town.

Nursick said he wasn’t sure where they can go from here.

“The signs are installed,” he said. “If they were to remove them, they would have to pay back the money. This is taxpayer dollars, design and construction dollars and staff time, that would have to be paid back.”

There is also a question of liability in case an accident were to happen at a site where the signs were removed.

“If people are thinking they could go out and remove these signs that is not the case,” Nursick said. “There would be reconciliation to make taxpayers whole again.”