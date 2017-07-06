Upgrades made to Easton dog park

The Easton Parks and Recreation Department added pea gravel and new signs to the Easton Dog Park on June 29.

The pea gravel is intended to improve drainage at the park, a former T-ball field with a clay base, which doesn’t allow water to drain through it.

When it rains, puddles form on the surface, causing dogs to get wet and causing the threat of waterborne illnesses that are transferable to dogs and humans and mosquitoes to proliferate.

“It’s a work-in-progress,” Danielle Alves, program director, said. “We’re hoping this will take care of the muddy, mucky part and alleviate some of the issues.”

The department’s maintenance crews dug up the area on the right side of park, where the pooling tended to be and put down 40 x 40 yards of pea gravel, a product recommended for dog parks, she said.

The park was closed for several hours to accomplish the task.

“The signs lay out the rules all people using the park should be following,” Alves said. “People should not bring aggressive dogs to the park.”

A Saint Bernard attacked a springer spaniel at the park on June 21, and the same dog also attacked the same dog three weeks ago, according to a complaint the owner made to Easton Police Department Animal Control.

The caller said there were no puncture wounds to her dog, but her dog was sore. She said the male owner of the Saint Bernard became verbally aggressive with her at the time of the incident, according to the police report. The animal control officer spoke to a witness, who verified the incident. The witness said that the dog owner was also verbally aggressive toward him.

The rules state that people must clean up after their dogs and bring a maximum of two dogs per person to the park “so people can keep an eye on their dogs” who start running around in different directions once they enter the park.

“We want to keep the park open,” Alves said. “If people follow the rules it should be a successfully functioning location. It should be an asset to the town.”

Over the past couple of weeks the department also installed a new receptacle for dog droppings, she said. Maintenance workers will be emptying it often, Alves said.

The park has been popular since it opened on the Helen Keller Middle School campus in 2015.

“People having a good time is wonderful to see,” Alves said. “I love the bench donated by an Eagle Scout.”