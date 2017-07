Dorothy Wright Weiss and Mike Mocciae are finalizing plans for the 65th Warren Harding High School class of 1952 reunion at the Blue Goose Restaurant in Stratford on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-5 p.m.

Tickets are $30. Checks can be made out to Warren Harding High School Class of 52 and may be sent to Mike Mocciae, 15A Heritage Crest, Southbury, CT. 06488.

For more information, call 203-264-6838.