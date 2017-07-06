Hall of Fame inducts Dolan

The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame has announced its new class of inductees, naming six prominent sports figures into its three wings, including former longtime Joel Barlow High coach Jim Dolan.

The Hall of Fame, which is overseen by the Fairfield County Sports Commission, Inc., will honor the newly inducted class with an induction ceremony at the commission’s 13th annual Sports Night awards dinner, Monday, Oct. 16, at the Stamford Marriott at 6 p.m.

Dolan coached for 37 years at Barlow, amassing over 750 victories in the three sports: soccer, baseball and golf. He was the school’s first varsity soccer coach and the 411 wins he posted over his 29-year career were second all-time in the state at the time of his retirement in 2003.

Dolan won six Class M state titles and 13 league crowns. In 1995, he was named the National High School Soccer Coach of the Year. Dolan coached baseball for 17 seasons, winning 236 games and three league titles.

After 12 years as the Falcons golf coach, he retired from coaching in 2012. He was elected to the Connecticut High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the CT Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

With the six new inductees, the Hall of Fame has now recognized 84 county sports legends.