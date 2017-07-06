In a battle of two teams representing the same towns, the Easton-Redding Falcons Gold 16-and-under baseball team defeated the Falcons Black team 7-5 on Thursday, June 29.

The game was tied at five with Easton/Redding Falcons Gold 16U batting in the bottom of the sixth when there was an error, scoring one run.

The Falcons Gold captured the lead in the first inning. With one out, Jake Fones drove in a run with a single to bring in Christian Holm-Hansen, who had also singled. They scored three in the second with two outs. Dan Frank and Ben Ciardullo singled to drive in a pair of runs and an error scored the latter to make it 4-0.

The Falcons Black cut the gap in the top of the fourth. Nick Sheth, Jake Forte and Rob Syku singled to bring in two runs and a groundout by Peter Martinich drove in another.

An error helped Redding Gold go up 5-3 in the bottom of the frame but Redding Black tacked on a run in each of the fifth and sixth frames to tie it at 5-5. The former was back on top in the last of the sixth when Connor Doherty singled and later scored with the help of a couple of errors. David D’Augelli also singled and came in on a hit by Frank to completed the scoring.

On the mound, Ciardullo started the game for the Falcons Gold. He pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four runs, six hits, and striking out four. D’Augelli earned the win, going one- and-two-thirds innings, giving up no runs, no hits, striking out two and walking none.

Sheth started the game for Falcons Black. He went four-and-a-third innings, surrendering five runs, six hits, and striking out two.Tommy Discipio took the loss, throwing one-and-two-thirds innings, giving up two runs, three hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Falcons Gold had nine hits. D’Augelli and Frank each had two. Joe DeVellis, Sheth, and Martinich each had two hits for the Falcons Black.