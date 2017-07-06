Doing things the hard way would work for the Easton 10-and-under Cal Ripken baseball team in the District 2 tournament.

Easton, which lost the first game of the double-elimination tournament, won the next six straight, to win its first-ever district title on Monday, June 26.

“They battled,” said coach Bill Bardani. “It was quite impressive.”

After winning four straight games in the loser’s bracket, Easton had to defeat New Fairfield twice

Down 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning of the first game it put up two runs on a double by T. J. Baer to take the lead and then pitcher Lucas Asanovic closed it out in the bottom of the sixth for a 3-2 win.

Such forced a second game. Up 1-0 in the bottom of the third,it scored 14 runs (13 with two outs) before winning 15-0 in a game that was shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.

Easton batted through its order twice during its rally. Aidan Simonsen and Will Gregor hit home runs. Ryan Hicks had two hits and scored twice and Billy Bardani had two doubles and four RBI in the inning. Asanovic was on the mound for the shutout.

“The kids did a great job with their backs to the wall the whole tournament,” said Bardani, noting the wins also earned Easton its first trip to the state tournament.

Going to Hebron, Easton opened the tournament against South Meriden on Sunday, July 2. Behind the strong pitching of Asanovic and timely hitting by Jesse Covino, Gregor, Liam Kelly and Asanovic, Easton won 11-1 in another game shortened to four innings due to the mercy rule.

Asanovic threw two and two thirds inning for the win. He hat plenty of support in the field and at the plate.

“He had good defense behind him,” said Bardani. “The bats were alive we were hitting quite well.”

Facing a familiar foe, Easton took on New Fairfield on Tuesday. After building a sizeable lead it then held off its opponent for a 10-7 win.

Easton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Covino, which scored Connor Thomas and Asanovic. In the second, Hicks started a two out rally with a base hit which led to a three run inning.

Easton added four more runs in the third led by Baer, Kelly and James Pereira, who all had hits and would come around to score.

On the mound, Cam Forte shut down the New Fairfield bats as Easton had a 9-2 lead heading to the sixth. In the top of the inning, Gregor blasted a solo home run to left to add an insurance run.

New Fairfield made things interesting by rallying in the bottom of the sixth with five runs until the game ended on a diving catch by Billy Bardani.

Easton plays West Hartford today (Thursday) in the semifinals.