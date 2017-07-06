Fairfield Performing Arts Studio Camp presents The Lion King Jr.

Disney’s The Lion King JR. is playing at Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 15, with two performances at 4 and 7 p.m. The 60-minute musical, designed for middle-school aged performers, is based on the Broadway production directed by Julie Taymor and the 1994 Disney film. The FPAS Camp cast contains about 56 campers led by Jennifer Kenny.

The Lion King JR. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne and save his beloved Pridelands , Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar. The Lion King JR. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as Hakuna Matata and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

Fairfield Performing Arts Studio and its team of dance, acting and vocal coaches, headed by owner and director Jennifer Kenny, is in its eighth summer presenting musical theater productions as part of a summer drama camp experience for area children in grades 2 through 11. Fairfield Performing Arts Studio is located at 148 Beach Road and also offers year round acting classes, private coaching and college audition preparation. For more information, visit fpas.studio.com.

For tickets, call 203-254-4010.