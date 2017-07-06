Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, July 6

Fishing can bring people, especially families, together, and that is evident on the July 6 episode of Yankee Fisherman.

First we talk to Doug Thurston about Big Doug’s Memorial Saltwater Shootout, set for July 15-16. After Big Doug passed away in 2015, his family learned he had been helping the Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries. The catch-and-release saltwater tournament on the Long Island Sound, open to all anglers, keeps alive Big Dough’s love of tournament fishing and his support for the Shoreline Soup Kitchens.

Watch the show below:

While we were with Doug, we were treated to quite a show as bunker broke water just off the Oak Leaf Marina in Old Saybrook, which will host the tournament.

Then we visit Stephanie Griffith on the Middlebank II, which sails out of Captain’s Cove in Bridgeport. On Wednesday, July 19, the Fancy Fluke Fishing Co. will hold its second women’s-only charter outing on the Middlebank II, sailing at 5 p.m. Griffith runs the Middlebank with her husband, who she met fishing, and their three children are constantly with them. The July 19 charter offers women who might want to try fishing the opportunity to do so with support surrounding them.

We’ll also talk about the possible spread of “rock snot” on the Farmington River.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.