Summertime mood calls for farm-fresh food

As the first day of summer slips into the rearview mirror, Easton begins to change: Hotter days, no school, and unbridled time to explore the town and all its gems.

One of the best features of Easton is its abundance of farms and locally grown farm-fresh food. So, before you head over to the grocery store to stock up for your first-of-the-summer, tasty al fresco dinner, check out what fresh wonders a few of our local farms and country stores have to offer this season.

Sherwood Farm

355 Sport Hill Road

Located across the road from Helen Keller Middle School and its new playground, this picturesque, traditional farm is the spot to buy fresh food and take the kids after a fun summer’s day of horsing around.

Flowers for sale line the entrance, and cows and other farm animals can be seen from right behind the fences outside the store.

Inside, Sherwood Farm sells everything from fresh bread, to meats, dairy products, eggs, honey, hot sauce, and of course, their farm-picked produce. The usual fresh produce suspects are sold, such as apples, peaches, tomatoes, onions, and the like, but there are also some more interesting additions.

Multiple varieties of kale, for example, are sold here, making it a destination for anyone who’s on board with the newest food trends and wants farm-fresh quality. With lots of beautiful land and an abundance of options, Sherwood Farm is the one-stop-shop for a perfect summer’s meal — and a joyful, authentic farm-to-table buying experience.

Sport Hill Farm

596 Sport Hill Road

Boasting an idyllic outdoor area with picnic tables and flowers, Sport Hill Farm is the place to grab some fresh food and snag a cool spot in the shade.

Indoors, it has all the makings of a classic farm store but with an upscale twist; Sport Hill Farm sells more select items such as apple butter, coconut oil, gluten-free pasta, soaps, quinoa brittle, sauerkraut, poppable corn-on-the-cob, fresh crushed and jarred tomatoes, and even apothecary products.

This is in addition, of course, to the fresh produce they sell, some more uncommon than the rest: kale, fennel, scallions, Brussels sprouts leaves, strawberries, escarole, dandelion, broccoli leaves, and Swiss chard, to name a few.

They also sell meat and dairy products, as well as fresh eggs from the chickens they keep in a coop out front. Whether you’re in need of some basic fruits and vegetables, or something a little more unique, Sport Hill Farm provides quality and freshness, with an outdoor experience to match.

Silverman’s Farm

451 Sport Hill Road

Known far and wide and always a classic, Silverman’s Farm never fails to provide a wide range of products and that essential Easton feeling, especially in the summertime. The fresh flowers for sale outside and the view of the orchards on a sunny day are a sight for sore eyes.

Fresh apples, strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe, lettuce, tomatoes, and corn for sale make Silverman’s shine in the summer season. The delicious fresh pies, donuts, and pastries don’t hurt either, and make for a tasty and local after-dinner treat.

Visitors should also allot some time to peruse all of the other food items, treats, keepsakes, and trinkets inside that give Silverman’s that hometown feel.

With country music playing outside, American flags peppering the farm and store, the Farm Park and all its animals across the street, Silverman’s encapsulates summer, fun, and farm fresh.

Snow’s Farm

550 Sport Hill Road

Looking straight out of a classic movie set with its endearing white and red-accented farm buildings, Snow’s Farm is not your average farm store.

In addition to selling farm-fresh eggs in the summer, they also sell firewood, mulch, hay, soil, manure, stone, and sand.

Family-owned since 1912 — as their sign out front proudly states — they provide landscaping services and delivery, which are a frequent need when summer rolls around. Inside the store they also sell honey, apparel, and mugs, among other items that create a quintessentially Easton farm store. Snow’s Farm is the place to get some help with your summer landscaping projects, and pick up some local, farm-fresh eggs.

Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn

714 Black Rock Turnpike

The colorful array of flowers surrounding the front of the Apple Barn creates a charming sight on a summer’s day.

Inside, a variety of fresh produce is for sale, such as strawberries, nectarines, plums, melons, peaches, tomatoes, zucchini, and even black velvet apricots.

There is also a wide selection of fresh-made jellies, jams and preserves, all homemade from the Apple Barn’s orchards.

Whether you’re in the mood for jellies like key lime or cranberry bourbon jalapeño, or more classic preserves like blackberry or strawberry, the Apple Barn has it covered.

A country store at its heart, the Apple Barn also sells keepsakes, garden decorations, pies (some sugar-free!), honey, pastries, peanuts, and the like. The scent of fresh flowers and a country atmosphere make the shopping experience just as sweet as the fresh food.

More places to visit

These are just a few of the countless farms and pick-it-yourself orchards in Easton. Other places to visit this summer are Candee Farm, 488 Morehouse Road, where you can pick your own fruits and vegetables; Gilbertie’s Herb Farm, 65 Adams Road, which sells wholesale herbs, produce and flowers; Lakeview Orchards, 206 Everett Road, which sells produce and pumpkins, and Shaggy Coos Farm, 53 Center Road, which sells pork, beef and fresh eggs.

Explore the town, find your farm, and kick off the season the best way: Buying locally, organically, and enjoying the experience.