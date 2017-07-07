Easton Courier

Gilbertie talks herbs at historical society

The fragrant Colonial Herb garden at the Wilton Historical Society will be the site of a gardening talk by herb expert Sal Gilbertie on Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 6. Gilbertie will speak on Microgreens and Super Greens, followed by a book signing, conversation, wine and cheese. All are welcome; there is a suggested donation of $10.

Microgreens, considered by some as a “super food,” are young plants harvested a few weeks after germination. They hold anywhere from four to 50 times the nutrients per volume as the same plants in mature form.

Sal Gilbertie will lead a talk titled Herb Gardening from the Ground Up: Everything You Need to Know About.

