Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, July 10

10:30 a.m. — Pre-K Music Fun. Cancelled for this week.

4:15 p.m. — Building Outside: Create a Bird Feeder & Solar-Powered S’mores (grades 1-3). Learn how to make s’mores using solar power and a pizza box. While they are cooking, create a bird feeder from a milk carton to bring home or leave outside the library. Registration is required.

Tuesday, July 11

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. —Green Energy Movement. The Green Energy Movement is a student-led organization formed by UConn students who share the goal of promoting sustainable living and renewable energies. Join us and learn about the background of the movement, as well as ways to reduce resource and energy consumption. Registration is required.

Wednesday, July 12

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — Ready, Set, Build. Join us for some DIY (Do-It-Yourself) projects, including marshmallow catapults, 3D Bubble Wands, Robotic Hands and more. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 13

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Go Green Club. Help plant a pollinator garden for butterflies and bees outside the library. Come back the following week to make a craft of your choice using recyclable materials. Families are welcome. Registration is required.

Friday, July 14

3:00 p.m. — Learn How to Play: Magic the Gathering (grades 6-12). Come learn how to play this popular trading card game. Advanced players are welcome to come and help teach and/or play amongst themselves. Registration is required for beginners requiring starter decks.