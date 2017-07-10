Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal will host an opioid epidemic summit today — Monday, July 10 — at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

Those who plan on attending must register before 11:45 a.m.

Parking will be available at Housatonic Community College’s parking garage.

The Summit’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Bertha Madras who worked in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George W. Bush and currently serves as the only doctor on President Donald Trump’s opioid task force.