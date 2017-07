The Joel Barlow High boys basketball program is holding a fundraiser at Chipotle at Danbury Fair Mall on Wednesday, July 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. .to help defray the costs of holding a scrimmage at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 25.

Those attending should tell the cashier they are supporting Joel Barlow High boys basketball at the register and the program will receive 50% of the proceeds. For more information about the event contact [email protected]