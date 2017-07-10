Easton school custodian arrested for child pornography

The Easton Police Department assisted Derby police in the investigation of a longtime custodian at Samael Staples Elementary School on child pornography charges, resulting in his arrest.

Derby police charged David Habetz, 49, of Derby on June 22 by with illegal possession of child pornogrpahy in the first degree. Habetz was released on $15,000 bond. His next court date is Aug. 1.

“Derby police notified us, and we assisted them,” Easton police Chief Tim Shaw said. “Our detective met with the principal and superintendent who were absolutely supportive of Derby’s investigation once they were made aware of it. I credit them with their swift response.”

Easton Detective Kent Lyman worked with Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran and Principal Kim Santora Fox, and they supplied everything the detective needed, Shaw said. McMorran fired Habetz in March after learning of the investigation.

Reached in Cambridge, Mass., where he is teaching at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education Principals’ Center Summer Institute program, McMorran said, “I find this matter to be deeply disturbing, as I am sure all members of our school community do.”

“The school district learned of the police’s interest in the custodian in March, and we separated from the individual within a day of conducting our internal investigation. He has not been on school grounds since that day.

“To date neither the police investigation nor our own has established any concern about our children being involved in any way. The criminal activity took place on his own time, and appears to have been via the Internet.”

The Easton, Redding, and Region 9 school districts sent a notice to parents July 7 about the arrest.

“Anyone who engages in this terrible behavior violates our most sacred charge, which is to protect our children,” McMorran said.

“The administration collaborated closely with the police, and out of respect for that process we did not inform the community until after we heard that charges had been filed.”