Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online.

Community Leadership Club

The Community Leadership Club will hold a free car wash to raise money for Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, July 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the ECC. Donations will be accepted

Dates: June 19th – Aug. 25th, 2017 (10 weeks)

CLC camp, for ages 10 to 15, costs $340 per week for members and $360 per week for non-members. Trips include Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and others.

Parent and Tot Playgroup

Parent and Tot Playgroup is a way for parents and tots to learn and develop together.

Under the guidance and supervision of experienced staff member Joelle Johnston, each one-hour class will include a little music, story time, movement, arts and crafts and free play. The program will focus on sensory skills and socialization specific to each age level. This semi-structured program will offer plenty of free play time in the child-safe playroom. Kids need to wear either slip-proof slippers or non-slip socks. Starting July 14, the playgroup continues to Aug. 11, running weekly every Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Dog obedience

Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old and have had their rabies vaccination. Puppies generally get a series of distemper vaccinations at eight weeks, 12 weeks, 16 weeks and sometimes 18 weeks.

Puppies should have had at least two of the DHL2PP distemper vaccinations before starting class. Class starts July 11 and ends Aug. 15, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and meets on Tuesdays.

Adult badminton

Classes run July 10 to Aug. 28 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and meet on Mondays. Beginning, intermediate and experienced, advanced players are welcome. Beginners are taught the basics and more advanced principles of the sport. While the beginners are being taugh,t the intermediate/advanced players can just play. Every game is set up by the instructor to be balanced and fun. Badminton is an Olympic sport, not a summer backyard game and the fastest racquet sport in the world. Birds have been clocked at international competition at more than 200 miles per hour.

Summer adult fitness classes

Why drive far to get a great workout? The ECC has what you need to get in shape. Choose from one of the new aerobic classes or do it yourself in the new fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment.

Zumba — no class July 13. Runs July 6 to Aug. 31, meets every Thursday from 6 to 6:50 p.m. Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness class that incorporates international music into dance movements, which creates a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Zumba is exercise in disguise; it’s so much fun you don’t even know you’re exercising. Zumba is designed for any fitness level or age. This cardio based workout with components of resistance training and sculpting helps tone your entire body and achieve any fitness goal you set for yourself.

Body Sculpting — Runs July 18 to Sept. 5 and meets every Tuesday from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Come get the beach body that you have always wanted. Using weights and other resistance equipment you will tone and sculpt your muscles into a lean, calorie-burning machine. A group class with motivating music will be led by certified trainer Aida Fedorko. Bring three-to-five-pound weights to class.

Saturday Fitness — No class July 15. Runs July 8 to Sept. 2. Class meets every Saturday from 9 to 9:50 a.m. The class is a combo of cardiovascular and strength training to raise up your metabolism during this fun class. Instructor is Aida Fedorko.

Basketball camps

Choose from three different Basketball camps for a range of ages and skill levels.

Skill Development Basketball Camp, running from July 17 to July 21 for ages 7 to 13, teaches players ball handling, dribbling, passing, one on one moves, rebounding, defense, shooting and team play.

Basketball For Beginners Camp, running from July 31 to Aug. 4 for ages 5 to 7, teaches the FUNdamentals of basketball and will be taught in an enjoyable format that promotes physical activity and the introduction of basketball. Drills will be age appropriate and build skills at a beginners level. Pack a snack. Lunch not included.

Well Rounded Player basketball Clinic runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 for ages 8-13. Players who want and need to learn more of the total game concept will receive instruction to prepare them for the next level. Positions will be defined for players in order for them to better understand offensive and defensive schemes. Both drills and games will be used to teach these concepts throughout the week.

Marcy’s Tennis Camp

Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. It emphasizes fun, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and most importantly, sportsmanship.

No matter the skill level of the child, he or she will learn the correct way to hit shots, move on the court and observe the rules of the game. The children also get an hour of physical and mental exercise as they learn the sport of tennis. Camp takes place on the ECC’s air conditioning indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12.

Explorer Camp

Explorer Camp revolves around a range of topics designed to challenge, absorb and enrich each camper. The camp is designed for boys and girls, ages 6-1/2 to 12 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will be divided into groups according to age and enrollment.

Wanderers and Little Leader Camps

This group is especially designed to meet the needs of younger children with a half-day camp option. Counselors for this program are experienced preschool teachers/aides, so the children continue learning and exploring all summer long. Children will do sports, arts and crafts, water play, story time, music and movement, along with special events and learn how to share and grow with the other campers.

The counselors will incorporate values such as respect, responsibility, teamwork and manners into the everyday activities. The counselors will encourage the children to try activities and master new skills. The goal is for campers to not only leave camp feeling a sense of accomplishment but also to have new friends, songs to sing and stories to tell. The camp has limited spaces to allow for more individual attention. Sign up early. Please pack a snack.

Multi-sports Camp

During the course of a week at an ECC Multi-Sport Camp, the campers will experience a variety of different sports. These include individual sports (rock climbing), team sports like basketball or ultimate frisbee and even a range of international sports that you may never have attempted before like cricket and rugby.