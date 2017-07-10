LETTER: Las Vegas bookmakers give Easton odds

To the Editor:

Responding to Easton, Conn. news reported in the town’s hometown newspaper, the oddsmakers are giving 50-50 odds that the war in Afghanistan will end before the town approves a cellphone tower.

The odds makers are more optimistic that the complaints about too many state-sponsored road caution signs will prove to be worth the initiative when the 2,000 daily hot rodders using Redding Road are reminded that Autobahn speeds are a life threat to cyclists, walkers and brave residents crossing the speedway to check their mail boxes.

Richard S. Seclow