LETTER: Las Vegas bookmakers give Easton odds

By Easton Courier on July 10, 2017 in Lead News, Letters, News, Opinion · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Responding to Easton, Conn. news reported in the town’s hometown newspaper, the oddsmakers are giving 50-50 odds that the war in Afghanistan will end before the town approves a cellphone tower.

The odds makers are more optimistic that the complaints about too many state-sponsored road caution signs will prove to be worth the initiative when the 2,000 daily hot rodders using Redding Road are reminded that Autobahn speeds are a life threat to cyclists, walkers and brave residents crossing the speedway to check their mail boxes.

Richard S. Seclow

Redding Road

