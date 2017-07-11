Save money and the environment this summer

Summer is the best time for pool parties, barbecues and fireworks. It is also the best time to save money and the environment, thanks to long daylight hours and hot temperatures.

The following eight strategies are free and easy. They may seem small, but they help put off a prolonged summer caused by global warming.

That kind of a summer would not be so fun.

• Unplug all devices while on vacation.

Here’s a little known fact: devices that are plugged in but turned off can still waste electricity. The biggest culprits are chargers, computers and TVs. Before jetting off, take several minutes to unplug. This will save watts and dollars.

• Use daylight, not lamplight.

Finally have time to read that novel you’ve been looking forward to? Why not take it outside? The natural sunlight is more than enough and the weather is getting nicer after so many months of gloom and rain.

• Clean air-conditioner filters,

Dirty filters make air-conditioner units work harder and use more energy. Cleaning is simple: just vacuum or wash with warm water.

• Air dry clothes and dishes.

If the weather is hot enough to make you sweat, then it is hot enough to dry clothes and dishes. So what are you waiting for? Go and grab those clothespins and dish racks!

• Turn down the water heater.

Taking a cool, refreshing shower at the end of a long summer’s day is one of the season’s many perks. Since you won’t be needing hot water, you should consider turning down the water heater to the warm setting (120°F).

• Close curtains.

In addition to cooling equipment, close curtains to prevent sunlight from entering and warming your home.

• Avoid the oven on hot days,

The oven can be a lifesaver during the holiday season, but during the summer it can add heat to already high temperatures. Also, ovens are big energy guzzlers, using 1000-5000 watts per use. All the more reason to barbecue.

• If you have a pool, reduce filtration,

Pool pumps add $250-300 to the annual electricity bill. Consider reducing filtration by 30 minute increments each day the water remains clean. It may be worthwhile to install a timer to control the cycle, leaving you free to enjoy other summer activities.

Air drying clothes and dishes saves energy and works fast in the summer months.