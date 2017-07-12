Space still available for Wilderness Survival Skills Week

Novice and veteran campers, who completed kindergarten-grade 5, may gain outdoor skills at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield summer camp, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield.

Openings are still available for the Advanced Wilderness Survival Skills week, July 31-Aug. 4, with half- and full-day options. Campers learn about edible and medicinal plants, shelter building, campfire cooking, first aid and compass use.

For more information, including times and prices, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield to download a camp brochure or to register online.