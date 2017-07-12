Easton Courier

Space still available for Wilderness Survival Skills Week

By HAN Network on July 12, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Novice and veteran campers, who completed kindergarten-grade 5, may gain outdoor skills at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield summer camp, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield.

Openings are still available for the Advanced Wilderness Survival Skills week, July 31-Aug. 4, with half- and full-day options. Campers learn about edible and medicinal plants, shelter building, campfire cooking, first aid and compass use.

For more information, including times and prices, call 203-259-6305, ext. 109, or visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield to download a camp brochure or to register online.

Advanced fire-building is one of the skills learned during Wilderness Survival week, July 31-Aug. 4, at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s summer camp in Fairfield.

Advanced fire-building is one of the skills learned during Wilderness Survival week, July 31-Aug. 4, at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s summer camp in Fairfield.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Students sought to teach English to low-income adults Next Post Watch at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, July 12
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress