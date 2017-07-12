Stadium Stair Climb Challenge helps homeless veterans

Homes for the Brave will host the 3rd annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport on Saturday, Sept. 23. This event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans.

Early bird registration is now open. Participants will climb the ballpark stairs following a guided route at their own pace. Individuals, friends, families and corporate teams are encouraged to join. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with the climb starting at 9 a.m. Awards will be given to top climbers in multiple age groups.

Early bird registration is $25, with a student rate of $20. The event is open to the public ages 8 and up.To learn more and to register, visit homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave2017/.

“The Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge is for anyone in the community who wants to take a positive step towards ending homelessness among those who served our country,” said Vincent Santilli, CEO/executive director of ABRI/Homes for the Brave. “We want this event to send a signal that we care about their sacrifice, and we are here for them when they need it most.”

Event proceeds will benefit Homes for the Brave, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, most of whom are veterans. The Ballpark at Harbor Yard is located at 500 Main Street in Bridgeport

Sponsorship opportunities are available, beginning at $100. Companies and individuals may sponsor the event or a flight of stairs in honor or memory of a personal hero or loved one. For more information visit HomesForTheBrave.org, or contact Kathy Beardsworth at [email protected] or call 203-338-0669.