Easton K-9 Officer TJ is on Instagram

K-9 Officer TJ may be the new kid on the block at the Easton Police Department and still going to obedience school, but that didn’t stop him from getting on Instagram.

Anyone interesting in following Easton’s new K-9 can find him at EastonPD_k9tj.

The new police dog made his debut at the department on June 26 and was immediately turned over to his new partner and handler, Officer Tamra French, to begin bonding.

They have been going to obedience school together and will be starting narcotics training next week. French said she will be updating pictures and information on TJ’s training often on Instagram.

She describes her new charge as “a young handsome boy, being a dark sable shepherd like Chase,” her former K-9 partner, who died in 2014.

Easton’s new K-9. was named for Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., 22, of Sherman, who was killed in action while serving active duty in Afghanistan with the United States Air Force in 2013.

When a military dog signaled the approaching enemy, Lobraico pushed the dog and its handler out of harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to allow his fellow soldiers to take cover.

Lobraico’s dad was Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw’s coworker at the Stamford Police Department, prior to Shaw’s taking the helm of the Easton department in July 2015.

Jane Paley is among the Easton residents to express gratitude at having the K-9 program reinstated. It had been suspended by former Chief James Candee,

“This is a total win-win,” Paley said. “Chief Shaw has thoughtfully guided the process to produce the best possible outcome for Easton’s citizens, for our police department, and for Officer French, a much-admired and uniquely skilled member of the force. Our community will now enjoy an additional level of safety, protection and law-enforcement. Welcome K-9 TJ!”

French said she remembers when she heard back in October that the family of Ann and Kenneth Gleszer of Danbury had left a generous donation to a number of police departments to continue their K-9 programs or start up new programs.

Both World War II veterans, “Mr. & Mrs. Glezer knew of the importance of K-9’s for police work, service dogs and ones just for unconditional love and companionship,” French said.

“I was beyond excited to hear that Easton was one of the police departments that would be receiving the donation. It was such a kind generous gift, one of which we all are grateful for. “

Once the Easton department learned that it was the recipients of a generous grant, Shaw did an extensive amount of research on K-9 training and prospective trainers and decided on Frank Reda from Superior K9 Services, French said.

“Reda tailors his training to each police department he works with,” French said. “Our training will start out with two days a week, where we will learn a new task and practice it for several days and then go back and learn a new one and so on.”

This gives the dog and handler time to bond and the opportunity to learn and perfect each skill needed with having the handler away from the department as little as possible, according to French. After the first phase of training the training days become more frequent so the dog and handler can keep up with all the different aspects of training.

“I brought TJ home last week, and he is settling in nicely at my home,” she said. “He is an energetic young dog and a very quick learner. I’m looking forward to training with him and looking forward to the future.”

French said the start of the program is something she has been wishing for over the past four years, ever since former K-9 Chase, who was aging, became ill.

“I am beyond excited to start training with K-9 TJ.” French said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am to be given the opportunity to be the Easton police K-9 officer again!”

Easton residents will have an opportunity to meet TJ at the Board of Police Commissioners’ Aug. 7 meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library.