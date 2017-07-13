LETTER: Supports watershed, local zoning but not Paris Climate pact

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the two-part Courier article reporting the reaction of local activists and politicians to the U.S. withdrawal from the December 2015 United Nations Paris Climate Agreement. My family has lived in Easton for 60 years and I strongly support our zoning structure, protection of our watershed, and the preservation of undeveloped open space.

Yet, I do not support the UN Paris Climate Agreement since most of its emission pledges are less ambitious than they appear, and vesting the UN with taxing and spending authority to transfer $100 billion per year to developing country ruling elites via the UN Green Climate Fund would spawn corruption and misallocation of resources.

To date, western nations have contributed $10 billion to the UN Green Climate Fund, and supported billions more in loans via the World Bank, IMF, and other reputable development lenders. However, the $10 billion will be spent by 2019, and the UN seeks to secure a permanent funding stream for the Green Climate Fund by imposing a transnational tax on either carbon emissions, fossil fuel shipments, or cross-border financial transactions.

I believe it would be a huge mistake to transfer taxing and spending authority to any supranational organization.

In my opinion, global oil demand will peak by 2030 (prior to any peak in oil supply), and the U.S. will significantly reduce its fossil fuel emissions without any need for a formal target or UN pledge. I do not believe the west bears any climate guilt, or should pay any form of “climate reparations” tax.

However, the UN Green Climate Fund (headquartered in South Korea and now ramping up staffing) would gladly accept checks from any Easton residents who wish to contribute.

Thomas Logie

Hickory Knoll Drive