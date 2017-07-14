Freezing time in Stepney

In recognition of the Stepney Green’s 200th anniversary, the Save Our Stepney Task Force (SOS) is hosting the Celebrate Stepney Weekend featuring a time capsule and free carousel rides on the Green July 15 and 16 from 2 to 9 p.m.

Freezing time

On Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m., a time capsule will be buried on the green, containing pictures of the Stepney Volunteer fire company, badges and helmet along with a copy of The Monroe Courier, a Stepney flag, Stepney Green 200 wooden coins and medallion, area photos and a group picture of the SOS task force. The capsule will be opened 50 years from now in 2067. The brief ceremony will include local dignitaries.

Celebration

This weekend’s celebration also recognizes the 100th anniversary of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) founded in 1917.

The Monroe Parks and Recreation is providing a bounce house on both days. A historical timeline of the history of the village of Stepney will be installed on the Green. Across the street, on July 16 at the Stepney Crossing Plaza, the SVFD will sponsor a car show. Stepney Green 200 and American flags will line Main Street. Historic images of Stepney will fill a tent with from years past.

Art on the Green will resume by showcasing the fanciful animals of Denis Curtiss from Kent, Conn. The 100th anniversary Stepney Volunteer Fire Company parade will march down Main Street on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m., featuring Fire Companies from around the state. Look for the SOS white celebration tent on the Green to purchase custom Stepney Green bicentennial commemorative medallion, minted by the Woodbury Pewter Company. Medallions are also available at Stepney Hardware, Loraine K’s, The Mason Jar, People’s Bank in Stepney and the Union Savings Bank.

During the event Stepney Green bicentennial wooden nickels will be distributed. A number of special wooden coins worth $10 each have been minted, and will be randomly given out at Stepney Green 200 events. The special wooden nickels are redeemable at Stepney Hardware and Masons Farm Market.

The Stepney Green was originally used for militia drills beginning in the 1700s. In 1817 it was officially purchased for $140 to serve as a place of parade for the Birdsey’s Plain Rifle Company.

For more information, about the Stepney Green or the celebration contact Lee Hossler at (203) 261-5702.