Fireman’s Carnival returning to Easton for 76th season

It’s that time of year again when the Easton Volunteer Fire Co. #1 prepares to bring back its popular Fireman’s Carnival on the green.

One of the area’s best-loved summer events, the 76th annual carnival will run from Tuesday, Aug. 1, to Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 11 p.m. on the green in front of the Easton Fire House on Center Road in Easton, Conn.

This year’s raffle prize is a choice of a Chevy Camaro or a Chevy 1500 pickup truck.

“The Camaro has an enormous engine and should be a lot of fun for someone to drive,” Fire Chief Steve Waugh said.

Waugh said carnival-goers will find their traditional favorites, like pizza frites, peach cobbler, homemade desserts and the Bingo tent. Stewart Amusements of Trumbull will bring back popular rides including Rock Star Ripcord, Expo Wheel, Zero Gravity, Tornado and Scrambler, according to owner Dick Stewart.

“We’re excited,” Waugh said. “Hopefully the weather holds up and everyone will come down and support the fire company.”

The event is the primary fund-raiser for the town’s volunteer fire company. It helps to reinforce the Easton’s small-town ambience and provides an opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors residents don’t often see in their busy day-to-day lives.

Home to nearly 7,500 residents, Easton is served by the mainly volunteer fire brigade. The fire company is comprised of 18 certified volunteer firefighters and eight career firefighters.

Volunteers must complete rigorous training to serve the community as firefighters. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Free parking will be available at Helen Keller Middle School with a free shuttle bus to the carnival. Pay-one-price ride bracelets are available for $25 every night.

For more information, visit the fire department’s website at eastonvfc.org/carnival or call 203-268-7964.