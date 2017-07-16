Blog This: Always something

I moved to Easton back in the 1900s, 1980 to be exact. Though I’ve lived here for what some might consider quite a while, there are no roads or farms named after me. However, in a couple more years I may try to change the name of the private dirt drive I live on to LaValle’s Way.
Easton has now been my home far longer than anywhere I’ve lived. Five years in Brooklyn, 19 on Long Island, two in Norwalk, two in Westport, one in Wilton and 37 in good ol’ Easton.
To live in Easton one must first understand, it’s not a “normal” town, and that’s perfectly fine with me because it suits my abnormal personality. The biggest adjustment I needed to make upon moving here was driving eight miles to the closest grocery store. Halzak’s sold candy, milk, bread, ketchup, mustard and wormy pasta, but fulfilling our grocery needs meant driving to Fairfield, a small sacrifice.
Easton has long upheld its reputation for rigorous zoning, open space and natural beauty. But I’m wondering … do you think Easton’s forefathers protested the installation of electric utility poles? Those 40-foot poison-soaked obtrusions that poke out of the ground every hundred feet, attached with ugly black wires, looking like huge clothes lines along every street, connecting every house.
What about when automobiles began humming along our nation’s dirt roads. Did the general populace of Easton protest the idea for fear of something or other, like perhaps too much dust, too noisy or possible road damage/maintenance cost or maybe the mere idea of change itself was too much to handle.
Along with the tightly strung electrical wires soon came unsightly telephone wires and eventually TV and Internet cable to be strung on an already messy maze of protruding wooden projections. Goodness gracious. How did they ever allow such an occurrence? There had to be numerous complaints.
And really … when they built the new library, firehouse and elementary school, what were they thinking? Even I, at a time when I actually minded my own business, thought, “What the heck. A bit overkill. Don’t ya think?”
In light of Easton’s litigious character, there were and will continue to be many debates along the way, but looking back, it’s plain to see that Easton has had great vision. To rank among our neighbors, Easton did its best to keep up with the Joneses.
Today, besides the debate for low-income housing developments and a town center, Easton is faced with juxtaposed intrusions on our peace and beauty. One is a cell tower and the other, obtrusive yellow warning signs. These days very few people drive without their mobile phone in hand or on their lap.
If the new cell tower allows for faster texting, those big yellow warning signs could come in very handy in avoiding a tragedy. Just like those annoying but purposeful grooves recently cut in the double yellow lines on our roadways. Citizens of Easton, whether we like it or not, the times … they are a changin’.
Blog This: Always something
Blog This
By Robert La Valle on July 16, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion · 0 Comments
I moved to Easton back in the 1900s, 1980 to be exact. Though I’ve lived here for what some might consider quite a while, there are no roads or farms named after me. However, in a couple more years I may try to change the name of the private dirt drive I live on to LaValle’s Way.
Easton has now been my home far longer than anywhere I’ve lived. Five years in Brooklyn, 19 on Long Island, two in Norwalk, two in Westport, one in Wilton and 37 in good ol’ Easton.
To live in Easton one must first understand, it’s not a “normal” town, and that’s perfectly fine with me because it suits my abnormal personality. The biggest adjustment I needed to make upon moving here was driving eight miles to the closest grocery store. Halzak’s sold candy, milk, bread, ketchup, mustard and wormy pasta, but fulfilling our grocery needs meant driving to Fairfield, a small sacrifice.
Easton has long upheld its reputation for rigorous zoning, open space and natural beauty. But I’m wondering … do you think Easton’s forefathers protested the installation of electric utility poles? Those 40-foot poison-soaked obtrusions that poke out of the ground every hundred feet, attached with ugly black wires, looking like huge clothes lines along every street, connecting every house.
What about when automobiles began humming along our nation’s dirt roads. Did the general populace of Easton protest the idea for fear of something or other, like perhaps too much dust, too noisy or possible road damage/maintenance cost or maybe the mere idea of change itself was too much to handle.
Along with the tightly strung electrical wires soon came unsightly telephone wires and eventually TV and Internet cable to be strung on an already messy maze of protruding wooden projections. Goodness gracious. How did they ever allow such an occurrence? There had to be numerous complaints.
And really … when they built the new library, firehouse and elementary school, what were they thinking? Even I, at a time when I actually minded my own business, thought, “What the heck. A bit overkill. Don’t ya think?”
In light of Easton’s litigious character, there were and will continue to be many debates along the way, but looking back, it’s plain to see that Easton has had great vision. To rank among our neighbors, Easton did its best to keep up with the Joneses.
Today, besides the debate for low-income housing developments and a town center, Easton is faced with juxtaposed intrusions on our peace and beauty. One is a cell tower and the other, obtrusive yellow warning signs. These days very few people drive without their mobile phone in hand or on their lap.
If the new cell tower allows for faster texting, those big yellow warning signs could come in very handy in avoiding a tragedy. Just like those annoying but purposeful grooves recently cut in the double yellow lines on our roadways. Citizens of Easton, whether we like it or not, the times … they are a changin’.
You may reach the writer at [email protected]
Tags: op ed, Robert La Valle
About author
Robert La Valle
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement