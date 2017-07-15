Former Eastonite pens book for grieving children

Nancy Sharp, who was born and raised in Easton, knows pain and loss firsthand. She married a man from Fairfield who died in 2004, when their twins were less than three years of age.

Widowed at 37 when her twins were just two-and-a-half-years-old, she committed to bold living for herself and her children after almost a decade of caregiving and mourning in New York City.

That decision led her to start over in Denver, Colo., where she found love again with Steve Saunders, a former TV news anchor and father of two boys who’d also lost his spouse to cancer.

They blended their families and have been married nine years. The twins, now teenagers, have no actual memories of their father, but find peace in knowing there is no endpoint to love.

Sharp shared her story in the powerful memoir, Both Sides Now: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Bold Living (Books & Books Press, 2014), recipient of eight literary honors including Books For A Better Life and the Colorado Book Award.

Now she has written a book of hope for grieving children and families. Because the Sky is Everywhere (Eleven Eleven Press, 2017) is directly inspired by Sharp’s twins, who shared similar dreams of yearning to Liam, the boy in the book.

Liam’s father dies but the truth is that Liam doesn’t fully understand what this means. He wonders if his dad is hiding. Liam searches in all the obvious places until his dreams lead him to the sky where he feels his dad’s presence all around him.

Liam learns that just as the sky is everywhere, so, too, is his father’s love. A new resource for educators, professionals, and groups, Because the Sky is Everywhere helps children accept that even though someone close to them dies, the love they feel can be everlasting.

Sharp, an author, keynote speaker, and storyteller, frequently speaks publicly about loss, transformation, and bold living. She holds a master’s degree in fine arts in creative nonfiction from Goucher College.

As a keynote speaker, she teaches audiences how to spot, build, and sustain the necessary resilience to make positive change and achieve personal and professional growth.

The facts

One-in-seven Americans lose a parent or sibling before the age of 20, according to Sharp. Nearly 46% of children struggle with disbelief after a loved one dies, and 70% of Americans who lost a parent growing up still think about their parent frequently.

Additionally, seven-in-10 teachers have one student in their class(es) who have lost a parent, sibling, or close friend in the past year. More than 60% of classroom teachers report that students who have lost a parent or guardian exhibit difficulty concentrating in class; increased withdrawal and absenteeism, and poorer quality of work and grades.