The Bear Reality coming to the library

Felicia Ortner, a Connecticut master wildlife conservationist and a bear enthusiast, will present The Bear Reality on Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m., at the Easton Public Library. The program will teach real facts about black bears, and also will help dispel myths and common misunderstandings.

“With the number of bear sightings increasing in Connecticut, it’s important for residents to educate themselves in order to protect their homes and families,” Lynn Zaffino, library director, said.

Ortner has been studying bears for more than 30 years. She created the program and presents it on a volunteer basis to educate the public and make coexistence with bears possible.

