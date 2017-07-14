U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
Trumpcare 4.0 is a disaster for Connecticut, just like every previous version, according to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“Just like the original version, the bill would raise costs and worsen care,” Murphy said after Senate Republicans released their updated health care repeal bill. “It would charge sick people more for health care, gut Medicaid, force millions of people to lose their health insurance, and prevent people from accessing much-needed treatment for addiction amid the opioid crisis.”
Murphy criticized Senate Republicans who “continue to try to force the bill through Congress without any hearings, amendments, and debates after weeks of secret, partisan negotiations.”
Meanwhile, Patricia Baker, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, the state’s largest independent health philanthropy, said the Senate bill to replace the Affordable Care Act would significantly reduce the amount of funding Connecticut receives for Medicaid, jeopardizing coverage for thousands of state residents.
“Connecticut has made tremendous progress in expanding health care coverage to thousands of state residents as a result of the Affordable Care Act,” Baker said. “The Senate bill would reverse these gains and set back efforts to address other critical issues facing the health care system, including affordability and care quality.”
Murphy said that in some ways, the Senate bill actually might be worse.
“Millions will lose their health insurance,” he said. “Sick and older people will see costs skyrocket. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions will be gutted with insurance companies put back in charge. After two weeks of more secret negotiations, basically nothing’s changed.
Murphy said, “Connecticut residents can’t afford for Congress to continue to put their health care at risk. Republicans need to drop this bill and sit down with Democrats to improve care and lower costs.”
Murphy has repeatedly called on Senate Republicans to abandon their harmful bill and work with Democrats to improve health care.
“The proposal would also allow insurance companies to offer less comprehensive insurance plans, putting customers at risk of facing substantial costs if they get sick,” Baker said. “The Senate proposal would reduce the subsidies available to help people afford insurance if they do not receive coverage through an employer.
“Among other changes, the income limit to qualify for this financial assistance would be lowered from 400 percent of the poverty level of 350 percent, a change that would affect many people in a high-income state like Connecticut. As a result, a family of four with an income above $86,100 would not qualify for any financial help buying insurance — a significantly lower limit than the current $98,400. These changes are particularly worrisome because they could reverse progress in achieving health equity.”
Murphy: Trumpcare 4.0 is a disaster for Connecticut
Connecticut Health Foundation: Senate bill would jeopardize health care
By Nancy Doniger on July 14, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Opinion, Politics & Elections, Regional · 0 Comments
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
Trumpcare 4.0 is a disaster for Connecticut, just like every previous version, according to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“Just like the original version, the bill would raise costs and worsen care,” Murphy said after Senate Republicans released their updated health care repeal bill. “It would charge sick people more for health care, gut Medicaid, force millions of people to lose their health insurance, and prevent people from accessing much-needed treatment for addiction amid the opioid crisis.”
Murphy criticized Senate Republicans who “continue to try to force the bill through Congress without any hearings, amendments, and debates after weeks of secret, partisan negotiations.”
Meanwhile, Patricia Baker, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, the state’s largest independent health philanthropy, said the Senate bill to replace the Affordable Care Act would significantly reduce the amount of funding Connecticut receives for Medicaid, jeopardizing coverage for thousands of state residents.
“Connecticut has made tremendous progress in expanding health care coverage to thousands of state residents as a result of the Affordable Care Act,” Baker said. “The Senate bill would reverse these gains and set back efforts to address other critical issues facing the health care system, including affordability and care quality.”
Murphy said that in some ways, the Senate bill actually might be worse.
“Millions will lose their health insurance,” he said. “Sick and older people will see costs skyrocket. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions will be gutted with insurance companies put back in charge. After two weeks of more secret negotiations, basically nothing’s changed.
Murphy said, “Connecticut residents can’t afford for Congress to continue to put their health care at risk. Republicans need to drop this bill and sit down with Democrats to improve care and lower costs.”
Murphy has repeatedly called on Senate Republicans to abandon their harmful bill and work with Democrats to improve health care.
“The proposal would also allow insurance companies to offer less comprehensive insurance plans, putting customers at risk of facing substantial costs if they get sick,” Baker said. “The Senate proposal would reduce the subsidies available to help people afford insurance if they do not receive coverage through an employer.
“Among other changes, the income limit to qualify for this financial assistance would be lowered from 400 percent of the poverty level of 350 percent, a change that would affect many people in a high-income state like Connecticut. As a result, a family of four with an income above $86,100 would not qualify for any financial help buying insurance — a significantly lower limit than the current $98,400. These changes are particularly worrisome because they could reverse progress in achieving health equity.”
Tags: Affordable Care Act, connecticut, Connecticut Health Foundation, democrats, Easton, health care, Medicaid, Patricia Baker, Senate Republicans, Trumpcare, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
About author
Nancy Doniger
Website
Share this article
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement