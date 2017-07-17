Aquarion gun range draws neighbors’ ire

Holly Pryor held up her smart phone so Police Chief Tim Shaw and Easton police board members could hear a recording of gunshots near her home.

“Bang! Bang! Bang!”

The shots are from the Aquarion Water Co. gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59), located only about 1,700 feet from a barn on Pryor’s Everett Road land. Her property line is even closer.

“Something has to be done,” Pryor said. “I can’t have my farm anymore.”

Pryor operates Blue Button Farm, where she raises sheep, goats, chickens and other animals. She runs educational sessions for school groups and other visitors to show them about a small, modern working farm.

The shooting “isn’t a quiet country sound” and sometimes involves semi-automatic “big guns,” she told Shaw and the police board. “Why is there so much shooting?” Pryor asked.

Leann Enos lives a bit farther from the gun range, on North Park Avenue, but she can hear the shooting as well. She said the frequency of shooting has increased since she moved to the area in 1998.

“It’s disturbing the whole neighborhood, particularly in the last year,” Enos said during an interview. “It’s loud. It’s ongoing. You can hear it going on all day.”

Aquarion spokesman Peter Fazekas said the gun range has been in operation for about 40 years. It is used for firearm training for certification purposes by Aquarion’s certified police officers as well as the Easton, Redding and Weston police departments.

“It’s on private property, and is strictly used during business hours and not on weekends,” Fazekas said.

Shaw made the same point after Pryor pleaded for help at the police board meeting. “This is private property,” he said. “They have a right to do it.”

Still, the police chief said he understands Pryor’s concerns. “I hear your frustration,” he said.

Fazekas estimated the gun range is used about 30 days a year for scheduled training events, generally from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, Aquarion police officers can go to the site on their own during weekday work hours if they have a need to do individual training.

No trespassing signs indicating the site is hosting “a training event” are put up on the road near the range when it’s in use, Fazekas said. At most times, the unpaved driveway to the range is closed off by a wire barrier. The range area is about 0.7 acres in size.

“In the world we live in today, these training events are more crucial than ever,” Fazekas said. “Our officers need to be prepared.”

He pointed out neighborhood residents also are shooting weapons on their properties, making it hard for some nearby residents to discern where shots are coming from. “It’s not just our training location,” said Fazekas, adding

Aquarion has received only one complaint about the gun range in recent years.

Aquarion is offering to make reverse 911 calls to neighbors to inform them in advance of any scheduled firearm training events at the site. “We can do this if there’s interest,” Fazekas said.

No local ordinance

Easton doesn’t have a local law restricting shooting on private property, although some Connecticut towns do, including Weston. “There’s not a law [here],” Shaw told Pryor.

Easton police do try to monitor private gun ranges for public safety, checking on backstops and distances, and discourage target shooting from occurring in one-acre zones. Easton also does not have a noise ordinance.

The state’s hunting laws, which prohibit the firing of weapons within 500 feet of occupied buildings, only apply when people are actually hunting.

A local ordinance would have to be passed at a town meeting, and the process can be initiated by a resident or the Board of Selectmen. One such attempt many years ago failed miserably at a town meeting, according to town officials.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also could pass regulations putting certain restrictions on the outdoor use of firearms.

Shaw said the Easton Police Department attempts to notify people in the immediate area when the Easton police will be using the site for training. Email notices are distributed to a list of addresses.

Other departments

Allowing police forces other than Easton to use the range for training is a sore point with upset neighbors. “When was the public told about that?” Enos said. “Why should we be accommodating other towns?”

“Does it make any sense to Easton residents,” Pryor asked, “that we host all these other police departments, some from towns that don’t allow shooting? Why should we have all these out-of-town police using our gun range and making all this noise?”

Redding and Weston police have only been using the Easton location for a few years, Fazekas said.

The town of Easton pays a $100 annual permit fee to use the site, dating back to the 1970s, according to Fazekas. The two outside police departments apparently don’t pay a fee.

Aquarion also has a gun range in Weston near the Saugatuck Dam, but it’s been out of service recently due to dam restoration work. It could open again as early as this summer. Only Aquarion officers use this location, not municipal police officers, and their activities are not restricted by Weston’s anti-shooting ordinance, Fazekas said.

Easton Police Capt. Richard Doyle said the department has used the site “for decades” to train. Easton officers generally train twice a year for a couple of days each time, he said. “Aquarion is kind enough to let us go and shoot there,” Doyle said.

Doyle said while he understands the noise may bother some neighbors, using out-of-town locations for certification training would be much more costly.

‘Impacts my life’

For Pryor, listening to the shooting has become more of a problem since she moved to northern Easton seven years ago. It’s impacting her ability to attract and interact with visitors at her farm, especially children. “I really can’t talk over that to a little 4-year-old,” she said.

The shooting likely hurts real estate values, Pryor said. “It definitely impacts my life,” she said.

Pryor said upgrades were made to the gun range last year, which could possibly lead to more use. “Now it’s very professional looking,” she said.

Fazekas said improvements included a new sand bunker, making the location “quieter, safer, and easier for cleanup.”

Pryor knew about the range when she moved to Easton, she said, but was told by the Easton police they only used it twice a year. She said the noise was limited because it was less frequent and it appeared less intense weapons — such as revolvers —were being used.

Fazekas said Aqurion officers have been using semi-automatic weapons, rifles and pistols on the property for a few decades.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he’s aware that the police use the Aquarion site for firearm training. “I’m not aware other towns are using it too,” he said.

Dunsby said he hasn’t heard specific concerns about the gun range. “No one has complained to be about that,” he said, noting he has been approached with complaints about “guns in general” and about people target shooting on private property.