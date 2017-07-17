Easton Courier

Aquarion gun range draws neighbors’ ire

By Brad Durrell on July 17, 2017

The driveway to the Aquarion gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59). — Brad Durrell photo

Holly Pryor held up her smart phone so Police Chief Tim Shaw and Easton police board members could hear a recording of gunshots near her home.

“Bang! Bang! Bang!”

The shots are from the Aquarion Water Co. gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59), located only about 1,700 feet from a barn on Pryor’s Everett Road land. Her property line is even closer.

“Something has to be done,” Pryor said. “I can’t have my farm anymore.”

Pryor operates Blue Button Farm, where she raises sheep, goats, chickens and other animals. She runs educational sessions for school groups and other visitors to show them about a small, modern working farm.

The shooting “isn’t a quiet country sound” and sometimes involves semi-automatic “big guns,” she told Shaw and the police board. “Why is there so much shooting?” Pryor asked.

Leann Enos lives a bit farther from the gun range, on North Park Avenue, but she can hear the shooting as well. She said the frequency of shooting has increased since she moved to the area in 1998.

“It’s disturbing the whole neighborhood, particularly in the last year,” Enos said during an interview. “It’s loud. It’s ongoing. You can hear it going on all day.”

Aquarion spokesman Peter Fazekas said the gun range has been in operation for about 40 years. It is used for firearm training for certification purposes by Aquarion’s certified police officers as well as the Easton, Redding and Weston police departments.

“It’s on private property, and is strictly used during business hours and not on weekends,” Fazekas said.
Shaw made the same point after Pryor pleaded for help at the police board meeting. “This is private property,” he said. “They have a right to do it.”

Still, the police chief said he understands Pryor’s concerns. “I hear your frustration,” he said.
Fazekas estimated the gun range is used about 30 days a year for scheduled training events, generally from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, Aquarion police officers can go to the site on their own during weekday work hours if they have a need to do individual training.

No trespassing signs indicating the site is hosting “a training event” are put up on the road near the range when it’s in use, Fazekas said. At most times, the unpaved driveway to the range is closed off by a wire barrier. The range area is about 0.7 acres in size.

“In the world we live in today, these training events are more crucial than ever,” Fazekas said. “Our officers need to be prepared.”

He pointed out neighborhood residents also are shooting weapons on their properties, making it hard for some nearby residents to discern where shots are coming from. “It’s not just our training location,” said Fazekas, adding

Aquarion has received only one complaint about the gun range in recent years.
Aquarion is offering to make reverse 911 calls to neighbors to inform them in advance of any scheduled firearm training events at the site. “We can do this if there’s interest,” Fazekas said.

No local ordinance

Easton doesn’t have a local law restricting shooting on private property, although some Connecticut towns do, including Weston. “There’s not a law [here],” Shaw told Pryor.

The driveway to the Aquarion gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59), which is used for firearm training by Aquarion, Easton and other town police officers. Some neighbors are upset with noise from the site. — Brad Durrell photo

Easton police do try to monitor private gun ranges for public safety, checking on backstops and distances, and discourage target shooting from occurring in one-acre zones. Easton also does not have a noise ordinance.

The state’s hunting laws, which prohibit the firing of weapons within 500 feet of occupied buildings, only apply when people are actually hunting.

A local ordinance would have to be passed at a town meeting, and the process can be initiated by a resident or the Board of Selectmen. One such attempt many years ago failed miserably at a town meeting, according to town officials.

The Planning and Zoning Commission also could pass regulations putting certain restrictions on the outdoor use of firearms.

Shaw said the Easton Police Department attempts to notify people in the immediate area when the Easton police will be using the site for training. Email notices are distributed to a list of addresses.

Other departments

Allowing police forces other than Easton to use the range for training is a sore point with upset neighbors. “When was the public told about that?” Enos said. “Why should we be accommodating other towns?”

Police personnel target shooting at the Aquarion gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59). — Holly Pryor photo

“Does it make any sense to Easton residents,” Pryor asked, “that we host all these other police departments, some from towns that don’t allow shooting? Why should we have all these out-of-town police using our gun range and making all this noise?”

Redding and Weston police have only been using the Easton location for a few years, Fazekas said.
The town of Easton pays a $100 annual permit fee to use the site, dating back to the 1970s, according to Fazekas. The two outside police departments apparently don’t pay a fee.

Aquarion also has a gun range in Weston near the Saugatuck Dam, but it’s been out of service recently due to dam restoration work. It could open again as early as this summer. Only Aquarion officers use this location, not municipal police officers, and their activities are not restricted by Weston’s anti-shooting ordinance, Fazekas said.

Easton Police Capt. Richard Doyle said the department has used the site “for decades” to train. Easton officers generally train twice a year for a couple of days each time, he said. “Aquarion is kind enough to let us go and shoot there,” Doyle said.

Doyle said while he understands the noise may bother some neighbors, using out-of-town locations for certification training would be much more costly.

‘Impacts my life’

For Pryor, listening to the shooting has become more of a problem since she moved to northern Easton seven years ago. It’s impacting her ability to attract and interact with visitors at her farm, especially children. “I really can’t talk over that to a little 4-year-old,” she said.

The shooting likely hurts real estate values, Pryor said. “It definitely impacts my life,” she said.
Pryor said upgrades were made to the gun range last year, which could possibly lead to more use. “Now it’s very professional looking,” she said.

Fazekas said improvements included a new sand bunker, making the location “quieter, safer, and easier for cleanup.”

Pryor knew about the range when she moved to Easton, she said, but was told by the Easton police they only used it twice a year. She said the noise was limited because it was less frequent and it appeared less intense weapons — such as revolvers —were being used.

Fazekas said Aqurion officers have been using semi-automatic weapons, rifles and pistols on the property for a few decades.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said he’s aware that the police use the Aquarion site for firearm training. “I’m not aware other towns are using it too,” he said.

Dunsby said he hasn’t heard specific concerns about the gun range. “No one has complained to be about that,” he said, noting he has been approached with complaints about “guns in general” and about people target shooting on private property.

The driveway to the Aquarion gun range off Stepney Road (Route 59). — Brad Durrell photo

  • Range 40 years old…… Don’t move near a gun range (hog farm, airport, race track).

    • Leigh-Ann Baiungo-Porcaro

      I think it’s fabulous we have a gun range in our town and should continue to support all law enforcement and training. Semis are used all the time and people in this town can shoot in their backyard. Perhaps Easton should reconsider its 3 acre rule since we are a town with farms and not a farming town and then they can limit who can shoot and where. Always support your law enforcement. Maybe they can start to run programs for kids introducing gun safety and proper shooting techniques!!

  • fedup

    Not stated is why do Aquarian officers need semi-automatic weapons? Also, I think fair comment that Easton is getting stuck with problem other towns don’t want. Much like the proposed bus depot – Redding dumps its buses on Easton and we get the eyesore, clogged roads, pollution etc. When is someone going to say NO to such things? They are not in the town’s best interest and hurt property values.

    • Lori B

      semi-auto means NOT FULLY…they all carry semi. Why wouldn’t they need it?

      • fedup

        Last I checked Aquarian properties in Easton and elsewhere are not high crime zones and simple trespass seems to be the most serious crime so questioning the need for an armed force. Why is that needed?

        • Calanoma

          Take your meds and relax.

        • John K

          You don’t understand the concept of a soft target. The Aquarion properties and water treatment facilities are targets of mass disruption. Image someone interfering with water distribution.

          • fedup

            Blah blah blah terrorists around every corner. Totally absurd. There are perhaps thousands of tributaries that feed Aquarian reservoirs that are not in Aquarian’s control.

    • Calanoma

      Your knowledge of firearms is lacking.

      • fedup

        Not sure what that has to do with the question. Guess you’ve got your guns down but not reading skills?

        • Dean Gurney

          Fed up I am usually on board with your comments. Not sure what’s going on today.

          • fedup

            I’m just asking some questions and am surprised that doing so is getting the reactions it is. If people want to own guns great. If they safely practice firing great again. But that doesn’t answer the questions I asked which is why other towns officers are coming here to practice especially those from a town that doesn’t permit it there? does that make it a business? Why do Aquarian officers need to have guns?

  • Jay

    Gee, imagine that, you move near a gun range and you can hear gun shots. People really are THAT stupid.

  • Dean Gurney

    Omg here we go again! Lol semi-auto weapons! Nearly all hand guns are semi-auto particularly the models carried by law enforcement. I live in the same neighborhood, while not as close as the complainer, and I am rarely bothered by the noise. My neighbor shoots in his back yard nearly every weekend, no big deal. Easton has no shooting ordinance and if you don’t like it I guess it is time to move. Proficient shooting takes practice. I am all for our police force being well practiced with their weapons.

  • Holdfast_II

    All double-action revolvers (i.e. all revolvers used by police officers in the 20th century) are semi-automatic. And the .357 magnum revolvers which police used to use are more powerful (and thus louder) than current 9mm or .40 cal semi-automatic magazine-fed pistols. I will grant that semi-auto rifles like AR-15s are indeed louder than any police-issue handguns. Although that could be fixed through the use of silencers (which, on an AR-15 won’t make the weapon silent – heck, it won’t even make it OSHA safe to use without hearing protection – but it will cut down the noise by about 27-30 decibels, which would make things significantly quieter for the neighbors). nnNow, on to more important issues: Why does my water company need armed cops? And as someone who pays thousands of dollars a year to Aquarion, how can I get some trigger time at their range? I will even bring a silencer, because I am polite like that.nnEDIT: OK, I suppose they have to patrol reservoirs? Being armed in that case makes sense, for both human and non-human predators. I just figured that they didn’t need to be hauling firepower to hand out warnings for wrong-day sprinkler use.

  • Bill Bachlechner Jr.

    Liberal whack jobs.

