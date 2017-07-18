Easton seventh graders hatch chicks and ducklings

Helen Keller Middle School’s seventh grade science students had been busy focusing on the development of chicken and duckling embryos this past spring. This was the first year for such a learning experience.

The egg incubation process was a direct result of funding for the eggs and incubator from the Easton Learning Foundation. Students from Mrs. [Karen] Mangino’s previous school year had proposed the funding through research and persuasive writing, and obtained approval — all for the benefit of this year’s seventh grade class.

Day by day, seventh graders learned what was developing inside the embryos. After 21 days of waiting, the baby chicks hatched. The chicks were then moved to a corral where they could be further observed. The chickens were kept in the corral until they were adopted by seventh- and eighth-grade families.

After such a great experience, the Taylor family gave fertilized duck eggs to the classroom, enabling us to repeat the incubation process again. Our teacher, Mrs. [Nancy] Culliton, and her students accepted the offer with gratitude. After a total of 28 days of examining the development of duck embryos, the baby ducks hatched from their eggs.

As done with the baby chicks, seventh graders moved the ducks to a corral where they had food, water, and a place to roam. Unlike the chickens, the ducks seemed to be more socially involved with one another. Many students were able to take care of these ducks and hold them. When doing this, the science class learned responsibility.

Hatching both the chicks and the ducks was an unbelievable experience. This incubation unit in seventh grade science will occur every year toward the end of school. The current seventh grade has no doubt that the next year’s seventh grade will love the unit.

Working with young animals was such a great experience for students, and even the faculty. This unit was an amazing experience and was a great improvement to our seventh grade science class curriculum.