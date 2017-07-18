Easton man objects to paying cops at work sites

Frederick Lovejoy, a Center Road resident, believes the town is going about hiring workers at road projects the wrong way.

Lovejoy is appealing the Board of Police Commissioners recent approval of amended traffic safety regulations that call for a three-tiered system for deciding whether a police officer must be hired by utility companies and private contractors.

Under the amendments, some designated roads in town will require a police officer and a vehicle, some will require just an officer and others will require a less- expensive certified flagger.

Lovejoy said his main concern is the requirement for the companies and contractors to hire off-duty town police officers with a car at $95 an hour or $70 an hour for an officer without a car, when the same companies can hire certified flaggers at $22.50 per hour.

“The whole thing is a cost issue,” he said. “It seems sad to pay hundreds of dollars when the same or a better job could be done by certified flagmen. Logic tells me the way they’re doing it is wrong.”

Although the companies foot the bill for paying the police officers, Lovejoy said the expense shows up in residents’ electric bills and could affect their taxes.

Easton is required to pay additional pension benefits to the police officers required to be hired by private contractors, according to Lovejoy’s appeal.

The police officer directly receives $52.70 an hour in payment, and the rest goes to pay for workers’ compensation and municipal administrative fees.

Money remaining goes into the town’s general fund, officials said.

The amended safety regulation identifies eight roads as requiring an officer with a vehicle for roadside work, including Route 58, Route 59, Route 136, Buck Hill Road, Old Oak Road, Redding Road, South Park Avenue, and Sport Hill Road.

Thirteen roads will require a police officer but not a patrol car. They are Banks, Beers, Center, Church, Delaware, Flat Rock, Judd, Maple, Morehouse, Rock House, Silver Hill, and Wedgewood roads, and North Park Avenue.

Original appeal was dismissed

Lovejoy said he had appealed the town’s original traffic safety regulations in superior court and lost that appeal in 2012.

The town had asked him to remove a tree on the border of his property, which could only be accomplished by parking vehicles on the road. He was quoted a higher price to remove the tree following the April 2011 adoption of the regulations by the Police Commission, according to the Sept. 18, 2012 memorandum of decision from Bridgeport Superior Court.

The court ruled that the regulation was reasonable and dismissed the appeal.

Lovejoy said he doesn’t think the regulations have anything to do with safety, but rather it’s a question of police officers “losing work.”

“As far as I can tell, there was never a safety study done on accidents or increased danger at the work sites,” he said.

Amended regulations based on police study

Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw prepared the amended traffic regulations, based on a police department study.

The traffic study included a comparison with other towns, Shaw said.

“We were told by companies that we were out of whack,” he said, and the decision to select certain roads for police coverage was based on past experience of police officers.

Richard Colangelo, police commission chairman, said the traffic safety regulations were one of the policies Shaw was reviewing.

“He wanted to make sure the policies were up-to-date,” Colangelo said. “He did it with public safety in mind.”

The town of Easton and United Illuminating had been in a dispute about the original regulations, which required a police presence for all roadside work in Easton.

UI officials had claimed the policy was cost-prohibitive and discontinued tree-trimming work in 2016 because of the expense.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby said previously that the amended regulations seem to have settled the dispute with UI, but he was unsure when the tree-trimming program would resume in town.

Appeal focuses on cost, authority

Lovejoy’s recent appeal, filed under the provisions of state statute 14-313, has been made to the Board of Selectmen rather than the courts and is not claiming monetary damages.

The appeal “is asking them to find that the amended regulations are not reasonable,” Lovejoy said. The appeal asks the board to “strike” the regulation.

Besides claiming that the amended regulations result in “increased costs,” the appeal claims that the Easton Police Commission doesn’t have the authority to issue traffic regulations and that no state statute or local ordinance grants the police commission the authority to force contractors to hire police officers.

Lovejoy also claims that the amended rules violate equal protection clauses of United States and Connecticut Constitutions. The rules violate his rights because they don’t require that homeowners hire police officers or traffic control agents, placing the homeowners at risk.

Lovejoy said he questions why the amendment doesn’t rescind anything in the original set of regulations.

A Board of Selectmen hearing on the appeal has been set for July 20, and Lovejoy has asked the Easton Police Department, under the Freedom of Information Act, for documents from the past few years relating to traffic safety regulations.

If he doesn’t receive the documents, the hearing date may be in jeopardy, he said.

Shaw confirmed that Lovejoy had made the FOI request.

He also confirmed that officers’ pensions were part of the overall special duty payments.

Dunsby said he would have no comment on Lovejoy’s appeal until the selectmen have a chance to review the matter.