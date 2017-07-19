Police Log: Harassment, threatening, DUI, larceny

The Easton Police Department responded to 169 calls from July 11 to 16. They included several domestic incidents, DUI and larceny from five parked cars.

Harassment charge

Easton police received a 911 call July 8 at 10:07 p.m. from a woman who said she has been receiving numerous calls from her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Easton police had arrested the ex-boyfriend, Mark Steinfeld, 46, of Bloomfield Drive in Fairfield, in February for domestic violence at the caller’s Easton residence.

The caller said Steinfeld was swearing and scaring her, and her mother was not at home, police said. She also said there is a protective order prohibiting him from contact with anyone in her family.

The caller stated that Steinfeld sounded “drunk” and was saying “mean things,” police said. She said Steinfeld had called her personal cell phone and continued his rants.

An Easton officer applied for an arrest warrant, charging Steinfeld with criminal violation of a protective order and harassment in the second degree.

Steinfeld came to the Easton Police Department on July 10 at 7:30 a.m. to answer the charges of harassment in the second degree and disorderly conduct for the active arrest warrant.

He was processed and taken to court in Bridgeport for arraignment that same morning.

Larceny from five cars

A resident called police July 12 at 08:35 a.m. to say that three of vehicles, which were parked in his Woodend Drive driveway, had been entered sometime during the night.

All three vehicles were rifled through, but it didn’t appear that anything of significant value had been taken, police said.

During the same evening of July 12 two cars on Vista Drive were also entered during the early morning hours, police said. Reported among the stolen items were cash, a bank card, ID and cell phone chargers.

DUI

Easton police received a 911 call on July 12 at approximately 9:45 p.m. about a dump truck driving erratically in the northbound lane of Route 58 from Fairfield.

The caller said the truck was crossing the double yellow line and nearly striking oncoming vehicles, police said.

Police received multiple calls reporting the truck had gone off the road on Route 58 south of Burr Street but did not strike anything.

An officer enroute to the area was informed by dispatch that the dump truck had just crashed. The officer found the disabled truck in the soft southbound shoulder, facing north.

The headlamps of the vehicle were still illuminated and the engine was running, police said. The rear wheels were spinning in reverse as the operator tried to free the truck. The front end was wedged against a large rock that the truck had struck in the shoulder.

Immediately a strong odor of alcohol was detected on the breath of the driver, police said.

After failing to perform several sobriety tests, John Warfield, 48, of Warfield Road in Branford was arrested for driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to keep right on a curve.

Warfield was released July 13 at 1:05 a.m. on a $500 cash bond. He is due to appear in court on July 25.

Disorderly conduct

A local man turned himself in at the Easton Police Department on July 13 at approximately 3:30 p.m. after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

Gary Ceraso, 61, of Meadow Road. Easton, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $500 cash bond and ordered to appear in court July 14.

Police had applied for the warrant after an incident at his home. Police received a 911 call on July 12 at 4:17 a.m. from a resident who said a verbal argument that had started earlier in the morning hours had turned physical, police said.

Threatening

Easton police received a 911 call on July 13 at approximately 1:08 p.m. from a caller who said he was just threatened by Richard McLaughlin, 58, of Norton Road in Easton. During a conversation about financial matters with his mother, McLaughlin who was present, became increasingly hostile and threatened to kill his sibling, police said.

McLaughlin was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with threatening in the second degree. A court date of July 14 was set.

McLaughlin was verbally abusive to police officers and staff, claiming they had the discretion not to arrest him and that they “were out to get him,” police said.

He mentioned several prior circumstances in which he felt he was arrested unjustly, police said.

Statistics

Total calls — 169

Accidents — 2

Aided/EMS — 7

Alarm — 22

Animal control — 15

Assist other department —2

Fire calls — 3

Noise — 0

Scam calls — 1

Suspicious activity — 2

Suspicious persons — 2

Suspicious motor vehicle — 8

Total motor vehicle stops — 16

Infractions/misdemeanor — 2

Written warning — 12

Clear/no action — 0

Verbal — 1

DUI arrest — 1

Solicitor permits issued — 0

Arrest — 2

Vandalism — 1

Criminal mischief mailbox — 1