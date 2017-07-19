Legislators update public on state budget, tolls

Three Connecticut legislators held a town hall event to discuss the state budget, the potential for tolls in the state, campaign finance laws, and keeping millennials in Connecticut.

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-28) and state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-26), and State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), stood before an overflowing community room at the Weston Public Library on Tuesday, June 11 to offer information about the last legislative session and to take questions from an eager audience.

To begin, Weston finance board member Bob Ferguson asked whether Gov. Dannel Malloy could force the town to pay approximately $2.35 million in teachers pension costs that were in the governor’s proposed state budget.

The legislators said Malloy cannot pass down that expense to the town unless his budget is passed by both the state senate and the state house of representatives, but Hwang said the governor can “skin the cat in other ways.”

He said the governor can’t force pension redistribution, but can make “unilateral cuts” to municipalities, education allocations and to non-profits.

“We need to fix the budget so we can have some predictability,” said Hwang. “This creates a dilemma for well-run towns to go into the abyss without any state budget information.”

Connecticut began a new fiscal year on July 1 without passing a new state budget. At the end of June there was talk of passing a provisional budget that could later be changed, but that timeline has come and gone.

Dunsby said passage of the budget in Connecticut is being held up by the state’s Democrats.

“The Republicans have a budget, we could go in and vote on it, or we could go in and vote on the governor’s budget. He’s produced two,” said Dunsby. “The issue seems to be that the Speaker of the House (Joe Aresimowicz D-30) can’t produce a budget that his own people will vote for.”

Tolls

Talk of putting tolls on Connecticut highways has permeated throughout the state this year, but both Boucher and Dunsby expressed vehement opposition to the idea.

Boucher said if the state puts in tolls, approximately 70% of the people burdened will be Connecticut residents. She said adding tolls as another tax on the people of Connecticut is unreasonable.

“We have the highest combined tax burden in the country. New York’s gas tax is 20 to 30 cents less than here,” she said. “Other states don’t have the same structure on taxing your pensions, social security and inheritance. So you add all of that up and throw another tax on top of that? No way.”

While it would be possible to create an EZ Pass for each state that is less expensive for residents of the state, Boucher said it would legally have to be available for residents of other states.

“Legally you can’t differentiate by state,” Boucher said. “New Yorkers coming in could buy the Connecticut pass and get the cheaper cost.”

Boucher said she has “500 emails” in her inbox that don’t want tolls and “10 that do.” “I keep them to go through them so I can see where the public is on this issue,” she said.

Dunsby said all tolls would be doing for Connecticut is giving the state an additional revenue source that it doesn’t need because of the state’s “spending culture.”

“I’m opposed to giving the state additional revenue sources because it’s one more excuse to put off the time when they have to control spending,” said Dunsby. “If you double the state’s revenue, the year after that we’d be in deficit again. The culture of spending is out of control.”

Dunsby said money from the gas tax is supposed to go into the “special transportation fund” to work on transportation and infrastructure issues in Connecticut.

“We can find money to spend on transportation issues but it’s a spending problem and it’s a prioritization problem,” he said. “Just implementing tolls won’t solve infrastructure issues.”

He said Fairfield County locals would be hit the hardest with the addition of tolls to the state.

“If you look at the maps circulated by consultants [of proposed toll locations in southern Connecticut] there are eight tolls on I-95 between Greenwich and Bridgeport. On the Merritt Parkway between Greenwich and Bridgeport there are seven tolls,” said Dunsby. “People around here will pay 20 bucks to go to the grocery store. As is often the case, it would hit Fairfield County very hard.”

Campaign finance

Weston resident Amy Kalafa asked the legislators about the proposal in the Republican house budget to eliminate grants for public finance of campaigns.

The program in question, the Citizen’s Election Program, provides a set amount of public funds for qualified candidates. According to the State Elections Enforcement Committee, the goal of the program to “allow candidates to compete without the reliance of special interest money.”

“Campaign finance is a public program that helps preserve free and fair elections from the candidate side,” Kalafa said. “Equalizing campaign spending is keeping special interest money out of politics.”

Dunsby emphasized that this proposal was only in the Republican budget put forth by the House of Representatives, not the proposed budget assembled by the Republicans in the state senate.

“We’re just looking for ways to save money and it can be an expensive program,” said Dunsby. “If we have to cut programs like restricting access to group homes for adults with disabilities or using tax money to pay for politicians. campaigns which one will you choose?”

Millennial commitment

Reddingite and college student Olivia Greenspan asked the legislators how Connecticut is working to build “millennial commitment” to the state.

“First and foremost, we need to create an environment where the government is predictable with an economic policy that is sustainable and a process that is transparent,” said Hwang. “When you build that system then you can flourish.”

Hwang said retaining and attracting businesses, creating a vibrant educational structure and developing affordable housing near attractive communities are key ways to keep millennials interested in living in Connecticut.

“I want to create a state where my children can come back and be employed here,” said Hwang. “I want them to be able to afford to buy a home and raise a family in Connecticut.”

Boucher agreed with Hwang’s point of view and added that there is no quick fix on this issue.

“Millennials don’t want to be in the suburbs, they want to be in the cities, they want action and recreational opportunities and great restaurants,” Boucher said. “I know some that reverse commute, they work in Connecticut and they live in New York.”

Boucher said job growth and housing structure around active communities are important to keeping young people in the area.

She cited a local company, ASML in Wilton, as a company that is bringing in millennials to the area and providing good jobs.

“There are exciting possibilities in front of us and government can encourage it and support it,” said Boucher. “But it has to bubble up naturally from the environment.”