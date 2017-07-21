Easton woman joins Center for Family Justice board

Easton resident Sarah Cwikla-Mastropole has been elected as a member of its Board of Directors of the Center for Family Justice.

Mastropole joins the 20-member board, which leads the nonprofit in its mission of breaking the cycles of domestic and sexual violence in the communities of Easton, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

An environmental engineer, Mastropole is also a professional tutor who specializes in helping high school students prepare for standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT. She and her husband, Kevin, are the parents of two young sons.

Mastropole first began supporting CFJ as a volunteer and has been involved in planning of several of its signature fundraising events including its annual Speaking of Women luncheon.

This year, she joins Anna Rodrigues of Monroe as co-chair of luncheon, which is celebrating it 20th anniversary. Lara Logan, 60 Minutes correspondent and sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, is the guest speaker.

“We’re so delighted that Sarah is joining our board,” Debra A. Greenwood, CFJ’s president and CEO, said. “She is a smart, dynamic and compassionate volunteer who has already demonstrated so much dedication to our mission.”

Mastropole said she is honored to join the board and support CFJ’s vital mission, particularly as it relates to supporting children affected by the cycles of trauma and abuse. This summer CFJ launched Camp Hope Connecticut, the first day and overnight summer camp program for local children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

“This organization is helping to stop this cycle by offering support to survivors at many different levels and by advocating compassion at an early age with the goal of building self-confident and loving children that don’t need to make others suffer to make them feel powerful,” she said. “My husband and I try to do the same thing with our sons every day. Every person I meet at CFJ is so fully dedicated to the cause and I’m so blessed to be able to contribute.”

The Center for Family Justice Inc. (formerly The Center for Women and Families of Eastern Fairfield County Inc.), brings all domestic, sexual and child abuse services – crisis intervention, police, prosecutors, civil/legal providers, counseling – under one roof, in it headquarters in Bridgeport.

The center provides confidential, bilingual crisis services in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull. For more information, visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.