EDITORIAL: Easton K-9 TJ has big paws to fill

K-9 Officer TJ has been busy bonding and training with his new partner and handler, Officer Tamra French, since arriving at the Easton Police Department on the morning of June 26.

A sable shepherd, TJ is an energetic and handsome boy, eager to learn and to please. He bears an uncanny resemblance to Chase, French’s former, beloved K-9 partner.

Chase had been in service with the Easton Police Department for 10 years and would have been 12 at the time of his planned retirement on June 30, 2013. But he fell ill and had to leave early, on April 19, 2013.

French had hoped to get a new dog and have Chase help to train his successor, but it didn’t work out that way. Once Chase became ill, she purchased him for $1 per the union contract, and he continued to live with her on the farm she owns with her husband, David Buck, a former Easton officer.

French assumed all medical responsibility for the dog, since the police department has no provision for continuing medical care for a retired police dog. When he needed costly surgery, the community rallied and came up with all the money to pay for his care.

Chase made just about a full recovery and had other dogs at home to keep him company when Officer French went to work. He died Nov. 19, 2013.

Much to French’s disappointment, former Police Chief James Candee suspended the K-9 program. Candee retired in July 2015 and Tim Shaw, former deputy police chief of the Stamford Police Department, replaced him.

Stamford has police dogs, and Shaw was familiar with their value in police work. But he wanted to take things slow and to get to know the department and its needs and budget before considering a restart of the program.

French said she remembers how thrilled she was to hear last October that the family of Ann and Kenneth Gleszer of Danbury had left a generous donation to a number of police departments to continue their K-9 programs or start up new programs.

As World War II veterans, the Gleszers knew of the value of K-9’s for police work and as service dogs.

Once the Easton Police Department learned that it was the recipient of a generous grant, Shaw researched K-9 trainers. He decided on Frank Reda from Superior K-9 Services.

K-9 TJ was named for Staff Sgt. Todd “T.J.” Lobraico Jr., 22, of Sherman, who was killed in action while serving active duty in Afghanistan with the United States Air Force in 2013.

When a military dog signaled the approaching enemy, Lobraico pushed the dog and its handler out of harm’s way, sacrificing his own safety to allow his fellow soldiers to take cover.

Lobraico’s dad was Easton Police Chief ’s coworker at the Stamford Police Department.

Anyone interested in watching TJ’s progress can check him out on Instagram, where he has his own account at EastonPD_k9tj.

Anyone interested in meeting him in person can come to the Board of Police Commissioners’ Aug. 7 meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the community room of the Easton Public Library. TJ Lobraico’s dad will be there, too.

TJ hasn’t been in Easton long, but he is already an important part of the police force, ready to protect and defend in times of trouble, and enjoy the community in times of celebration.