Falcons Gold split with Bombers

The Easton-Redding Falcons Gold 16-and-under baseball team re-took the lead late and defeated the Connecticut Bombers 12-5 on Tuesday, July 11, at Joel Barlow High.

The Falcons were up early with a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Colin Holm-Hansen was hit by a pitch and Jake McNamara singled before David D’Augelli drove in one run with a double. Andy Tividar singled for another run and D’Augelli stole home.

Two singles, a walk, a fielder’s choice and a passed ball accounted for the Bombers’ first run in the top of the second. They evened it up at 3-3 in the third with the help of a hit batter, a double and two errors.

The hosts secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the fifth. Leading the charge were doubles by Tivadar and Clark Gilmore and two singles by Thomas Gatto, as the Falcons batted around.

After the Bombers scored one run in the top of the sixth, the Falcons answered with one of their own on Connor Doherty’s RBI single.

The Bombers scored their last run in the seventh on a double and a single.

Gilmore earned the win for the Falcons on the mound. He threw six innings, gave up four runs, seven hits, struck out four and walked one.

Tividar had three hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored two to lead the Falcons. Gatto scored had two hits with two RBI and one run scored. Gilmore and D’Augelli each had two RBI, the former scoring one run and the latter two.

The two teams did not have to wait long for a rematch, facing each other the next day at Barlow.

Both teams were strong on the mound but the Bombers were just a little bit stronger at the plate to win 3-0.

It was a scoreless tie until the top of the fourth when the Bombers scored a run on a double, a walk and a single. They added two more in the sixth on a single, a double, an error and a sacrifice fly.

Ciardullo started the game for the Falcons. He pitched six innings, surrendering three runs, seven hits, and striking out six.

D’Augelli had two hits for the Falcons and Holm-Hansen had one.

A big first inning was just what the Falcons needed on Saturday against the Winstead Bulldogs. Scoring five runs, they never trailed after that in a 9-4 win.

The Bulldogs’ only led came in the top of the first one a double and a single but the Falcons answered in their first at bat. An RBI single by Jake McNamara, a sacrifice fly by Gilmore, an error, and a single by Eddie Fletcher helped account for five runs.

Winstead scored two more in the third but the Falcons did likewise in the fourth and fifth to stay out of reach.

McNamara and Holm-Hansen each had two hits. Each had an RBI, with the former scored two runs and the latter one.

Gatto earned the win for the Falcons, going five-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs, four hits, and striking out two.