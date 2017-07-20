Take your little ones to the library this summer

Easton Courier

By Elizabeth Portillo, Children's and Teen's Librarian on July 20, 2017

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
—Nancy Doniger photo

Are you looking for activities for your younger children this summer? In addition to our regular weekly programs, we have a few special programs happening in the next few weeks sure to delight children from age 3 to 7.

Join us on Monday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. for Building a Better Me: Dental Hygiene, a fun, interactive and educational time with a dental hygienist from Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics. We will talk about nutrition, brushing, and what to expect at the dentist’s office. Each child will also receive a special goodie bag.

On Monday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. we’re having a Drive-in Movie for kids in kindergarten through second grade. Make your own car out of a cardboard box and drive in to see “Wall-E” (Rated G). Popcorn will be served.

Bring your stuffed animals for a sleepover on Wednesday, Aug. 9, by 5 p.m. Pick them up the next day, Thursday, Aug. 10, anytime, and we’ll have pictures of their overnight adventures.

Registration is required for all of these programs. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Elizabeth Portillo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].

