Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up.

Community Leadership Club

July 31 to Aug. 25, four weeks left with spots available. CLC camp, for ages 10 to 15, includes trips to Brownstone, Splash Down, Lake Compounce, Six Flags, Farmington River Tubing, Dave & Buster’s and and others.

Basketball camps

Basketball For Beginners Camp, running from July 31 to Aug. 4 for ages 5 to 7, teaches the fundamentals of basketball and will be taught in an enjoyable format that promotes physical activity and the introduction of basketball.

Well Rounded Player basketball Clinic runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 for ages 8-13. Players who want and need to learn more of the total game concept will receive instruction to prepare them for the next level.

Family membership

In accordance with the ECC mission statement, family membership is now available to residents across the greater Easton community, including the neighboring towns of Fairfeld, Bridgeport, Trumbull, Monroe, Redding and Weston

This membership pertains to the household and covers all those residing at that address. Family membership in the ECC provides the following benefits:

Priority registration / enrollment in programs (including waiting lists)

Discounted rates on all fee based programs and facilityrentals

A $25 gift certi cate to be used toward ECC Programs

A free Parents Night Out for one child

Discounts on camps, programs and birthday parties at the ECC

Free member only events

The ECC offers free membership to all teens residing in Easton (middle school and high school). Each student wishing to become a member must complete a membership form

and agree to abide by the rules governing such membership including the ECC Code of Conduct.

Playtots Preschool

Playtots Preschool is now enrolling. Parents can set up a tour.

Full time care beyond the preschool day is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Playtots Preschool is a state-licensed program that offers early childhood education for children 2 to 5 years old in a friendly, nurturing and safe environment for your young child. The program is designed to promote the social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of students.

2’s classes: two-, three- and five-day options

3’s classes: three and five-dayoptions

4’s classes: four and five-day options

Full day pre- K.

Marcy’s Tennis Camp

Marcy’s Tennis Academy introduces the fundamentals of tennis to children using games and exercises that build confidence. It emphasizes fun, with every child developing racquet skills, focus, agility and most importantly, sportsmanship.

Camp takes place on the air-conditioned indoor court and is open to boys and girls ages 4-12 and runs for two weeks, July 24 to Aug. 11.

Dog obedience

You can always sign up with a pro rated price after the start date. Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old and have had their rabies vaccination. Puppies should have had at least two of the DHL2PP distemper vaccinations before starting class, which runs until Aug. 15, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and meets on Tuesdays.

Adult and junior badminton

Classes run to Aug. 28 and meet on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. for juniors and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for adults. Beginning, intermediate and experienced, advanced players are welcome. Beginners are taught the basics and more advanced principles of the sport. Badminton is an Olympic sport, not a summer backyard game and the fastest racquet sport in the world. Birds have been clocked at international competition at more than 200 miles per hour.

Summer adult fitness classes

Choose from one of the new aerobic classes or do it yourself in the new fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment.

Zumba — Runs to Aug. 31, meets every Thursday from 6 to 6:50 p.m. Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness class that incorporates international music into dance movements, which creates a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program.

Body Sculpting — Runs to Sept. 5 and meets every Tuesday from 6 to 6:50 p.m.

Using weights and other resistance equipment you will tone and sculpt your muscles into a lean, calorie-burning machine. A group class with motivating music will be led by certified trainer Aida Fedorko. Bring three-to-five-pound weights to class.

Saturday Fitness — Runs to Sept. 2. Class meets every Saturday from 9 to 9:50 a.m. The class is a combo of cardiovascular and strength training to raise up your metabolism during this fun class. Instructor is Aida Fedorko.

Explorer Camp

Explorer Camp revolves around a range of topics designed to challenge, absorb and enrich each camper. The camp is designed for boys and girls, ages 6-1/2 to 12 and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will be divided into groups according to age and enrollment.

Wanderers and Little Leader Camps

This group is especially designed to meet the needs of younger children with a half-day camp option. Counselors for this program are experienced preschool teachers/aides, so the children continue learning and exploring all summer long. Children will do sports, arts and crafts, water play, story time, music and movement, along with special events and learn how to share and grow with the other campers.