Easton Republican Town Committee endorses slate of candidates

The Easton Republican Town Committee gathered in the community room of the library to endorse the slate of approved candidates for this November’s regular elections. The slate was unanimously endorsed at the caucus.

“The caucus members were enthusiastic, exuberant, and efficient,” said former First Selectman Tom Herrmann, one of the many caucus members who stayed after the meeting to talk.

The ERTC held a caucus July 18 to approve its slate of candidates for the Nov. 7 regular elections. In Connecticut, party endorsements for slates must occur between July 18 and July 25. The certification of endorsements must occur on or by July 26.

State election law requires that the endorsement of candidates occur at a caucus, convention, or town committee. The Easton Democratic Town Committee will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center.

First Selectman Adam A. Dunsby, Selectman Carolyn M. Colangelo, and Treasurer Wendy A. Bowditch are among the candidates running for re-election.

Herrmann said he has high hopes for the candidates. “It’s a strong slate,” he said. “All of the major office holders are incumbents and have served this town well, and are a clear indication of how this party stands together as strongly as we do.”

Citing her love for the town of Easton as her biggest motivator to run for reelection, Colangelo said, “I’ve enjoyed serving the town and using my background to attempt to lead the town effectively.”

Colangelo aspires to accomplish many things in this new administration. “I hope that we can improve our property values, continue to provide excellent education opportunities within our school systems, and continue to maintain the wonderful character of our town,” she said.

Regarding plans for the future, Dunsby hopes to achieve the ideal balance of “schools up, taxes down.” As for recreational plans, “I would love to work on putting a restroom facility up at Morehouse fields,” he said. He also mentioned the possibility of expanding the solar project behind Samuel Staples Elementary School.

On the subject of the development of a single town center, Dunsby said that as time goes on, Easton should look at “building out the Morehouse property as our recreational center.”

“Easton desires to be a town with rural character and schools,” he said. “I think I work hard to keep things that way.”

“Every election you start from scratch and don’t take anything for granted. It’s a real honor to be the Republican candidate for first selectman,” Dunsby said.

The other candidates endorsed at caucus were: Diana Christine Halloran for Town Clerk, Krista A. Kot for tax collector, Matthew P. Gachi, Michael P. Kot, and Richard Cremin for Board of Finance, Adam G. Bonoff for Board of Assessment Appeals, Jeffrey F. Parker for Easton Board of Education, Catherine Gombos and Todd Andrew Johnston for Region 9 Board of Education, Todd R. Pajonas and Kristi L. Sogofsky for library board, John W. Harris for Zoning Board of Appeals, and Anthony B. Farmer, Darrin David Silhavy, Tony Neidenbach, and Eric Michael Frank for constables.

All in all, town committee officials agreed the slate was a success for Easton’s Republican Town Committee.

“We are very excited by our slate, given its many years of collective experience in town government and its commitment to spending tax dollars prudently, preserving the rural character of our town, and maintaining excellence in education,” said Bowditch, who chaired the meeting.