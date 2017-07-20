Obituary: Ronald E. Curtis, 67, of Easton

Ronald E. Curtis, age 67 of Easton, beloved husband of N. Susan Slagle, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

An Easton resident for the last 30 years, Ron was a retired public defender in Bridgeport. He was a graduate of Andrew Warde High School and Long Island University, and received his law degree from Suffolk University.

Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris Curtis. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Susan, and their two beloved children: Steven A. Curtis, of Burlington, VT, and Jessica L. Curtis and her husband, Ryan S. Tougias, of Norwalk; a brother, Michael Curtis, and his wife, Maura, and their three sons, of Trumbull; a sister, Nancy Wertheim, and her husband, Joseph, of Framingham, MA.

He loved jazz music, and often attended festivals in Newport, RI and Burlington, VT. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his family and friends. Every year, he would count down the days until their family vacations on a sunny shore.

Ron was a fun, warm and caring individual who was liked by everyone. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend.

Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Swim Across the Sound Cancer Center, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. For more information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearMillerFuneralHome.com.