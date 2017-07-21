LETTER: Thanks to Lisa Brodlie, ALT VP

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Lisa Brodlie for introducing me to world of invasive plants. As the Aspetuck Land Trust vice president of land management, she led invasive plant removal projects for the ALT.

Learning to identify invasive plants, has helped this city girl to figure out what was growing on my own bit of Connecticut woods. Through Lisa, I became a trail steward and a member of the Land Management Committee.

For the past ten years, Lisa has used the highest scientific standards in protecting and managing the land. As of July 11, Lisa was removed from her position. The ALT board appears to have not appreciated a strong intelligent woman doing an outstanding job managing the land.

Lisa, the land will surely miss you.

Donna Naser