Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, July 24

10:30 a.m. — Building a Better Me: Dental Hygiene (ages 3-plus). Join us for a fun, interactive and educational time with a dental hygienist from Commerce Park Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics. We will talk about nutrition, brushing, and what to expect at the dentist’s office. Each child will also receive a special goodie bag. Registration is required.

7:00 p.m. — The Bear Reality. The black bear population in Connecticut has continued to increase since the 1980s. It’s important for residents and outdoor enthusiasts to learn real facts about black bears, enabling them to stay safe, protect themselves and their property, and make possible coexistence with bears. This program is presented by Felicia Ortner, a Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist (MWC) and a bear enthusiast. She has been studying about bears for more than 30 years. Registration is required.

Tuesday, July 25

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, July 26

4:00 p.m. — Ready, Set, Build. Join us for some DIY (Do-It-Yourself) projects, including marshmallow catapults, 3D Bubble Wands, Robotic Hands and more. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 27

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 to 4:45 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors. Kids can sign up for a 10-minute time slot to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Please make an effort to be on time for your scheduled appointment. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register, email Myla at [email protected]

Friday, July 28

2:00 p.m. — Throwback Games (grades four to eight). Come play classic board games and Millennium Video games. Feel free to bring your own newer games as well. Registration is suggested.