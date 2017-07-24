Easton EMS honors its Volunteer of the Year

Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service named Cristina DiPalma as its Volunteer of the Year.

DiPalma became involved with the Easton Police Explorer program at age 12. The program provided training and experience in volunteering for local events, including the Fireman’s Carnival.

By age 17 she was lieutenant of the Police Explorers, running a post of approx 15 members.

DiPalma has had a calling to serve others since she was very young. She is a third-year pre-physician’s assistant student at Marywood University in Scranton Pa.

Her goal is the be a physician’s assistant in an emergency department.

Easton EMS is grateful to have her serve the town when she is home from school, according to Peg Shukie, communications director for the service. DiPalma responds to calls 24/7.

“She is compassionate, dedicated and smart,” Shukie said. “Easton is blessed to have her as an EMS responder. We wish Cristina all the best and thank her for her service.”

The award was established in honor and memory of Herb Goldman, who served Easton Volunteer EMS for seven years prior to his untimely death in January 2002.

The service held its summer picnic July 15 at Great Hollow Lake in Monroe.

“Lake Zoar Catering did a fabulous job with their great food,” Shukie said. “EMS personnel enjoyed chill time with their crews.”

To learn more about the service and volunteering, visit the website at eastomems.com.