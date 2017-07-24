Obituary: Vincent William Tichy, 91, of Shelton

Vincent William Tichy, 91, of Shelton, machinist for Autoswage Products Inc. of Shelton, husband of Helen Dokla Tichy, died July 23, at Griffin Hospital.

Born in Shelton on May 9, 1926, son of the late Joseph and Frances Zak Tichy; U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Besides his wife, he is survived by children, Michael (Carol) Tichy DMD of Shelton, Andrew (Nadeen) Tichy of Easton and Joyce (Juan) Tichy Zapata of New York, five grandchildren, a great-grandson, sister, Frances Turecek of Orange, and brother, Joseph Tichy of Shelton.

Also predeceased by brothers, Emil and Jeremiah Tichy, and sister, Mary Ecsedy.

Services: Friday, July 28, 9 a.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, and at 10 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 105 Clifton Avenue, Ansonia. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Calling hours: Thursday, July 27, 4-7 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Bishop Wicke Health Center, 584 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484 or Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418.