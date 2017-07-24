Easton Courier

Police log: Cash stolen overnight from unlocked car

The Easton Police Department responded to 117 calls from July 17 to 20, including a complaint about a theft from a car.

A Northwood Drive homeowner called police on July 17 at 6:10 a.m. to report his car was broken into overnight. He said the car was left roadside to his residence overnight and was unlocked.

The complainant said that $15-20 worth of change was taken from the car. The trunk was left up and open, which caught his attention.

Police urge residents to lock their cars, even when parked in the driveway and to leave valuables, such as purses, wallets, and electronic devices, out of sight.

Statistics

Total Calls — 117

Accidents — 2

Aided/EMS — 5

Alarm — 14

Animal Control — 11

Assist other Dept. — 0

Fire Calls — 1

Noise — 1

Scam calls/Fraud — 1

Suspicious Activity — 1

Suspicious Persons — 2

Suspicious MV — 6

Total MV Stops — 6

Infractions/Misdemeanor — 1

Written Warning — 4

Verbal — 1

Clear/No Action — 0

Arrest — 0

Vandalism — 0

Criminal Mischief Mailbox — 0

Theft from MV — 1

