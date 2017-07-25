Author will speak at Easton library about homegrown products

Author Cynthia Parzych will be at Easton Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. to discuss her book, Connecticut Made: Homegrown products by Local Craftsmen, Artisans, and Purveyors.

She hopes to inspire people to take their own road trips to discover local businesses and to support them by buying their products, as well as engage with the people they meet on their way.

On her own journey, Parzych found hundreds of crafts and things to buy, including ceramics/pottery, clothing, accessories, furnishings, furniture, glassware, home décor, jewelry, specialty foods, toys, games, and more. She highlights many places in Connecticut where visitors can shop and tour the factories, discovering local history along the way.

Born and educated in Connecticut, Parzych is a writer, book publisher, editor, and professional chef. She lives in Glastonbury, where she runs her publishing company and a food business using locally sourced produce as well as produce that is grown on her property.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]