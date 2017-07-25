Hwang applauds overturn of Governor’s affordable housing veto

State Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) applauded the state legislature’s successful July 24 vote to override Governor Malloy’s veto of the bipartisan 8-30g Affordable Housing compromise bill, HB-6880.

Hwang, who is co-chair of the General Assembly Housing Committee, said the bill, which now becomes law, marks the culmination of a great deal of cooperative work from stakeholders to provide modest affordable housing reform and offer towns an attainable goal of developing and reaching a moratorium.

He said the reform fight represented “the way the system should work: with transparency, with a sharing of ideas and common goals, and with the will to create positive and lasting change for Connecticut.”

“We were disappointed by the governor’s veto, but we were not deterred,” he said. “The support for these reforms from Democrats and Republicans was overwhelming, and we kept fighting. We kept fighting because our goal is a worthy one: We want to increase housing opportunities for everyone in Connecticut and encourage a diverse and dynamic residential community that will foster economic, educational, and cultural growth. We want to allow more local zoning and planning input in developing affordable and workforce housing projects that are compatible with community character. With this veto override vote, the legislature is taking a step in that direction.

“We felt that clearly, the nearly 30-year-old 8-30g language needed updating. We felt that the law should address the need for affordable housing in our state while providing more fairness to local communities that are often at the mercy of developers whose projects conflict with the wishes of the town zoning bodies and neighborhoods.

“Today, we stood strong as Democrats and Republicans. These reforms aim to motivate our state and municipalities toward greater access and inventory of workforce and affordable housing for Connecticut residents.

“I thank all the stakeholders in Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston, Westport and throughout the state for speaking out on behalf of this bipartisan plan and for not giving up on it.”

*Sen. Hwang (SenatorHwang.com) represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. He can be reached at 800-842-1421 and at [email protected].