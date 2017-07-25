Selectmen reject move to overturn budget vote

The Annual Town Meeting of April 24 was legally and properly noticed and it would be “improper and unlawful” to hold a new town meeting and overturn the results of the May 2 budget referendum.

That was the determination of the Board of Selectmen at its July 20 meeting, following consideration and discussion of a petition petition, signed by 60 residents, that called for a new, properly warned Annual Town Meeting and budget vote for the 2017-18 year.

Resident Anne Manusky submitted the petition. She criticized First Selectman Adam Dunsby’s decision to discontinue postcard warnings, which had been town policy for more than 55 years, she said.

Because the postcards were not sent out, Manusky said on behalf of the petitioners that the annual meeting was not properly warned and demanded that a new meeting to be held.

Several residents spoke out during the public comment portion of the selectmen meeting to express their support for the postcard warnings as a trusted and longtime method of communicating with voters.

Only 12.3% of voters cast ballots at the annual budget referendum May 2 at Samuel Staples Elementary School. The turnout number has been falling in recent years, and tax hikes have also been low.

Town officials don’t know if the low number of voters who turn out for the budget referenda reflects support for officials’ handling of the town budget or lack of awareness of when to vote.

Resident June Chiaia-Logie believes the postcard system was discontinued abruptly and more needs to be done to keep voters in the loop.

“I suggest you consider putting the postcard back,” Logie said. Barring that, she suggested sending out a postcard to advise voters that due to budgetary constraints, the town can no longer afford to send out postcards, but offering instructions on how voters can sign up for alerts.

“But give them something,” Logie said. “Don’t just cut if off after 55 years. They have depended on it, but there is nothing. “

Dori Wollen, who served as moderator at the he 2017-18 budget referendum, commented from the moderator’s point of view. She said it was possible “the proposed budget was moderate and people didn’t care.”

But it was also possible “people were unaware the vote was taking place.” Wollen suggested adding a mechanism to inform the citizens as the postcards had done for so many years.

Dunsby said the annual town meeting was properly warned in accordance with state statute. It was posted on signposts outside town hall, in the newspaper and on the town website, he said.

Selectman Robert Lessler said a petition must contain a leading question about what the petitioners wanted a new town meeting to accomplish. Manusky’s petition failed to present such a question, he said

After discussion, the selectmen made the determination that the Annual Town Meeting of April 24 had been legally and properly noticed. Lessler said the board should reject the petition for a new Town Meeting because the object of the petition is “unlawful, frivolous and improper and for the further reason that no proper question to be put before the Town Meeting is recited in the petition.”

But they didn’t close the door on adding more means of communication for future Town Meetings and referenda, especially considering the low turnout at the 2017-18 budget referendum.

Selectman Carrie Colangelo said the residents who spoke out raised good points. Even if the Town Meeting and referendum warnings were properly warned from a statutory perspective, she supported revisiting the matter to improve overall communications.

The selectmen agreed to consider additional methods of warning Town Meetings and referendums, such as using street signs and postcards, for the next budget cycle.

Manusky weighs in

Manusky had a family obligation and did not attend the meeting. However, she submitted a statement to be read at the meeting and sent the following comments following the board’s decision on the matter:

“In 2016, First Selectman Adam Dunsby solely made a decision to stop postcard warnings of Town Meetings without regard to bringing this to discuss at a Town Meeting. Easton’s is governed by the Town Meeting, and town policy included postcard warnings for over 55 years; likely to be considered Common Law.

At Thursday evening’s Board of Selectmen meeting, the postcard petition was discussed and turned down by Dunsby on his detemination that the Annual Meeting of April 24 was legally and properly noticed, soon seconded by Selectman Colangelo and then unanimously approved by Selectman Robert Lessler.

The decision is curious: Dunsby being in charge of the petition decision which questions Dunsby’s unilateral removal of postcards warning of Town Meetings; a town where the Town Meeting is our government?

This point of the petition is not noted in the Board of Selectmen’s meeting minutes but is a critical factor in the petition. How would this petition be “unlawful, frivolous, and improper,” as well as “no proper question put forth.”

The petition is a formal written request, by definition, and follows statute.

Dunsby’s removal of postcard warnings for the Town Meetings was especially critical to Easton’s seniors who no longer knew the postcard warnings had been stopped, and no longer knew when the Town Meetings and referendum would be held, to be able to vote. Roughly 30% of the town is age 55 or older. Is this voter suppression?

Easton’s residents petitioned for a new properly warned Annual Meeting and budget vote for 2017-18 year, which followed the policies of Easton Town Meetings. The 21-day period for the selectmen to call for a Town Meeting will end Friday, July 28.”