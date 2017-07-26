Operation Hope of Fairfield hosts annual golf outing fund-raiser

Operation Hope of Fairfield will host its annual Golf Outing fund-raiser on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Country Club of Fairfield to directly support its work to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and care for those in need in Fairfield and the surrounding community. Title sponsor Webster Bank continues its longstanding tradition of partnering with Operation Hope to support its efforts to end hunger and homelessness in the community.

The event includes 18 holes of golf, a BBQ buffet presented by lunch sponsor Integrated Print Solutions (IPS), cocktails, appetizers, carving stations, awards and an auction. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., lunch is at 11:15 a.m. and tee-off is at 12:30 p.m.

The invitation to play individually or as part of a foursome is open, and business and individual sponsorships are available and welcomed. For more information and to register by phone or email, visit bit.ly/ohgolf2017 or contact Director of Development Jennifer O’Neill at [email protected] or 203-292-5588.